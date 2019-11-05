Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Volleyball: Century vs. Winters Mill Nov 04, 2019 | 9:36 PM Images from the Knights' win over the Falcons in Eldersburg Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Football: Westminster vs. Winters Mill Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Cross country 2A West Regionals Images from the 2A West Regional Cross Country Championships at Liberty High School Thursday, October 31, 2019. Field Hockey: Liberty vs. South Carroll Field hockey: Century vs. Manchester Valley Field Hockey: South Carroll vs Winters Mill Field Hockey: South Carroll vs Winters Mill South Carroll vs Century Boys Soccer 2019 Carroll County Cheerleading Championships Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Advertisement