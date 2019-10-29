Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Field Hockey: South Carroll vs Winters Mill Oct 28, 2019 | 9:20 PM Images from the Cavaliers' 3-0 win over the Falcons at Western Regional Park Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Field Hockey: South Carroll vs Winters Mill Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports South Carroll vs Century Boys Soccer South Carroll vs Century Boys Soccer October 26, 2019 at Century High School. 2019 Carroll County Cheerleading Championships Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Girls soccer: Liberty vs. Century Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Century Football: Century vs. Manchester Valley Liberty vs Manchester Valley Boys Soccer Soccer: Gerstell vs. Catholic Advertisement