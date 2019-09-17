Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Field Hockey: Liberty vs. South Carroll By Dylan Slagle Sep 16, 2019 | 9:02 PM Images from the Lions' 1-0 win over the Cavaliers in Eldersburg Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS Mason-Dixon Invitational Volleyball Tournament Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Manchester Valley vs. North Hagerstown Sep 13, 2019 2019 Carroll County Football Preseason Rankings Westminster Preseason Football Practice Yoga - Liberty Girls Soccer Practice County golf opener Recruit-Her lacrosse workshop 2019 All-Carroll County Girls Tennis First Team Carroll County Athletic League Boys Lacrosse Scoring Leaders (FINAL 2019)