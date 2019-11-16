Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Football: Westminster vs. Marriotts Ridge By Dylan Slagle Nov 15, 2019 | 7:51 PM Images from the Owls' 3A East playoff game against the Mustangs in Westminster Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS Boys Soccer Class 1A state final -- Francis Scott Key vs. Mountain Ridge Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Volleyball Class 3A state semifinal, Northern-Calvert vs. Westminster Volleyball Class 3A state semifinal, Northern-Calvert vs. Westminster Thursday November 14, 2019 at Ritchie Coliseum, University of Maryland. Field hockey: Senior All-Star Game Class 1A Field Hockey State Final: Liberty vs Washington Boys soccer 2A State Semifinal, Century vs. Oakdale Girls soccer 2A state semifinal, Century vs. Calvert Westminster vs Urbana in Class 3A Field Hockey State Final Glenelg vs Century Football Oakland Mill vs Liberty Football Advertisement