Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Oct 18, 2019 | 10:46 PM Images from the Lions' 41-0 win over South Carroll in Winfield Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Girls soccer: Liberty vs. Century Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Century Images from the Lions' 2-0 win over the Knights in Eldersburg Monday, October 14, 2019. By Dylan Slagle Oct 14, 2019 Football: Century vs. Manchester Valley Liberty vs Manchester Valley Boys Soccer Soccer: Gerstell vs. Catholic Volleyball: Manchester Valley vs. Westminster 2A-1A District 1 golf tournament Manchester Valley vs Century Boys Soccer 4A-3A District 1 golf tournament Advertisement