Finally healthy, Winters Mill girls cross country sisters happy to running together again

“They are awesome, they are always working together,” Brown said. “The nice thing about them is they always have the ability to run with each other constantly, whether it’s at home during the summer, which they put in the miles, or whether it’s at practice where they are working with each other. Obviously Kathryn is doing a little bit better right now because of her natural pacing but they still work together consistently. I think having her out there has always given Makenzie something to shoot for. They are putting down great times, Makenzie is close to where she was her freshman year and it’s really exciting to see.”