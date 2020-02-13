Manchester Valley rolls River Hill to win first 3A East region dual title

When Manchester Valley lost to Linganore in last year’s 3A West regional championship match, it was decided then that this season’s duals would run through Manchester.
The Mavericks had 15 wrestlers at North Carroll training throughout the offseason and entered this winter campaign determined to live up to their own set of expectations. Their 40th dual meet win of the season on Wednesday was the one they had been dreaming of.
Manchester Valley rolled through Mt. Hebron in the semifinals and then beat River Hill, 41-25, in the 3A East regional final to win its first region crown.
“We were hurtin’ for it,” Mavericks’ 170-pounder Adam Mattson said. “Wrestling in this part of the county is huge — always has been, always will be — and this program has been in the works for the last couple of years, and we’re feeling it this year. We’re going after it, and it’s all lining up. We’re putting a banner on that wall.”
The Hawks upset No. 2 seed Marriotts Ridge in the other semifinal, 35-34, in a thriller to advance but were outmatched against Manchester Valley.
“They’re a little bit bigger in the weight class, they fight off their back a little better. They were a little bit tougher than us tonight,” River Hill coach Kevin Cannon said.
The teams split the first four matches, as Jake Boog (120) earned a 9-5 decision and Hunter Green (132) notched a 13-2 major for Manchester Valley, while River Hill’s Jonah Richardson (126) poured it on for a 16-4 major and Mike Crisitello (138) took down Chad Schaffer in overtime to win a 3-1 decision.
Dylan McCullough (145) earned key bonus points for River Hill and pinned Kaleb Reid a second before the second-period buzzer sounded. Mavericks’ Thomas Chenoweth (152), however, answered the bell. He pinned Bryan Smith in 3:56 to knot the score again, this time at 13.
The next match marked the turning point. Brayden Safely (160) cruised to a 6-2 decision over Dailen Jeng and Mattson (170) ignited the gym when he locked up a cradle and pinned Kyriakos Galanako in just 50 seconds.
The Mavericks started to pour it on after another close win from Jason Colacioppo at 182 — a 4-2 decision over Laith Aboarob — and a dominating 14-1 major decision from Connor Livingston against Daniel Fahmy.
Once the Hawks forfeited to Grant Warner at 220, the outcome was decided. For good measure, Zach Brathuhn (285) pinned Kyle Gretton to put the Mavericks in front, 41-13, before they forfeited the final two matches.
It was euphoria in the packed gymnasium once the fans did the math and realized before the forfeits that it was over. The Mavericks, in their third straight trip to the region duals, finally overcame the hurdle.
“It’s everything to the school and the team,” Man Valley coach Dave Dodson said. “We worked hard. When we lost to Linganore last year I challenged the team. I said, ‘What are we going to do to get back to where we were last year and take that next step?’ And at the end of the day, the kids did what they needed to do, put the work in and put us in a position to do it.”
In the semifinal rounds, River Hill built a 32-0 lead through the first six matches against Marriotts Ridge, all of which came with bonus points. Dyson Muller (120), Aidan Mihalik (126), Crisitello (138) and Dylan McCullough (145) all pinned, while Nick Bakhtiar (113) and Richardson (132) won major decisions.
The Mustangs rallied and won seven of the last eight matches but came up one point short. Jordane Brown (220) scored a late takedown to win a 3-2 decision and Jack Baxter (285) won by fall to give Arya Habibi (106) a chance to tie the match with a major decision. He won but only managed a 7-4 decision over Hamza Aboarab.
Marriotts Ridge had several missed opportunities, coach Jason Conley said. Julian Depireux (132) lost by eight, a major decision, and senior Ethan Bohan (145) won via technical fall but cost his team a point with an unsportsmanlike conduct that ultimately proved to be key.
The Mustangs are now 0-3 all-time in three appearances in the regional duals.
“Injuries caught up to us,” Conley said. “We’re beat up.”
In the other semifinal, the Mavericks won the first three matches to take a comfortable 15-0 lead over Mt. Hebron before the visiting Vikings won four of the next five to cut the deficit to three. Any chance of a comeback disappeared when Mattson (170) and Livingston (182) locked up pins for Manchester Valley and extended the lead to 33-17. With forfeits at 220 and heavyweight, in addition to another pin at 195 from Warner, Mt. Hebron’s fate was sealed.
“I’m proud of our team for qualifying for the duals with such a tough schedule and tough region,” Vikings coach Dan Harman said. “Nine matches in, score was 18-21, so I feel like we wrestled tough to that point. Credit to them, they are a tough team.”
FINALS:
Manchester Valley 41, River Hill 25
120: Jake Boog (Manchester Valley) dec. Dyson Muller (River Hill), 9-5 [3-0]
126: Jonah Richardson (River Hill) major dec. Robert Brown (Manchester Valley), 16-4 [3-4]
132: Hunter Green (Manchester Valley) major dec. Nicholas Li (River Hill), 13-2 [7-4]
138: Mike Crisitello (River Hill) dec. Chad Schaffer (Manchester Valley), 3-1 OT [7-7]
145: Dylan McCullough (River Hill) pinned Kaleb Reid (Manchester Valley), 3:59 [7-13]
152: Thomas Chenoweth (Manchester Valley) pinned Bryan Smith (River Hill), 3:56 [13-13]
160: Brayden Safely (Manchester Valley) dec. Dailen Jeng (River Hill), 6-2 [16-13]
170: Adam Mattson (Manchester Valley) pinned Kyriakos Galanako (River Hill), 0:50 [22-13]
182: Jason Colacioppo (Manchester Valley) dec. Laith Aboarob (River Hill), 4-2 [25-13]
195: Connor Livingston (Manchester Valley) major dec. Daniel Fahmy (River Hill), 14-1 [29-13]
220: Grant Warner (Manchester Valley) fft. [35-13]
285: Zach Brathuhn (Manchester Valley) pinned Kyle Gretton (River Hill), 0:56 [41-13]
106: Hamza Aboarab (River Hill) fft. [41-19]
113: Nick Bakhtiar (River Hill) fft. [41-25]
SEMIFINALS:
Manchester Valley 51, Mt. Hebron 23
113: Travis Green (Manchester Valley) pinned Muhammad Khan (Mt. Hebron), 3:24 [6-0]
120: Jake Boog (Manchester Valley) pinned Griffin Ordowsti (Mt. Hebron), 1:39 [12-0]
126: Hunter Green (Manchester Valley) dec. Aamil Vahora (Mt. Hebron), 8-4 [15-0]
132: Jack McGuire (Mt. Hebron) dec. Heathe Hernandez (Manchester Valley), 12-7 [15-3]
138: Chad Schaffer (Manchester Valley) pinned Xavier Donnely (Mt. Hebron), 5:00 [21-3]
145: Mahmoud Abdel (Mt. Hebron) pinned Kaleb Reid (Manchester Valley), 4:19 [21-9]
152: Bryce Kampert (Mt. Hebron) pinned Caleb Senger (Manchester Valley), 1:24 [21-15]
160: Noah Manasterli (Mt. Hebron) dec. Brayden Safely (Manchester Valley), 10-8 [21-18]
170*: Adam Mattson (Manchester Valley) pinned Aown Dar (Mt. Hebron), 4:49 [27-17]
182: Connor Livingston (Manchester Valley) pinned Alan Covert (Mt. Hebron), 1:28 [33-17]
195: Grant Warner (Manchester Valley) pinned John Ross (Mt. Hebron), 2:38 [39-17]
220: Nick Lambert (Manchester Valley) fft. [45-17]
285: Zach Brathuhn (Manchester Valley) fft. [51-17]
106: Lucas Lopez (Mt. Hebron) fft. [51-23]
*-1 unsportsmanlike conduct on Mt. Hebron
River Hill 35, Marriotts Ridge 34
113: Nick Bakhtiar (River Hill) major dec. Joshua Wright (Marriotts Ridge), 16-8 [4-0]
120: Dyson Muller (River Hill) pinned Colin Wiggins (Marriotts Ridge), 2:33 [10-0]
126: Aiden Mihalik (River Hill) pinned Riley O`Shea (Marriotts Ridge), 2:26 [16-0]
132: Jonah Richardson (River Hill) major dec. Julian Depireux (Marriotts Ridge), 11-3 [20-0]
138: Michael Crisitello (River Hill) pinned Tyler Bury (Marriotts Ridge), 3:45 [26-0]
145: Dylan McCullough (River Hill) pinned Jesse Grandstaff (Marriotts Ridge), 3:27 [32-0]
152*: Ethan Bohan (Marriotts Ridge) tech fall Bryan Smith (River Hill), 16-1 [32-4]
160: Will Vaxmonsky (Marriotts Ridge) pinned Kyriakos Galanako (River Hill), 1:07 [32-10]
170: Zach Bedell (Marriotts Ridge) pinned Dailen Jeng (River Hill), 3:20 [32-16]
182: Laith Aboarob (River Hill) dec. Tyler Gladstone (Marriotts Ridge), 4-3 [35-16]
195: Thomas Buckley (Marriotts Ridge) pinned Daniel Fahmy (River Hill), 5:35 [35-21]
220: Jordane Brown (Marriotts Ridge) dec. David Flynn (River Hill), 3-2 [35-24]
285: Jack Baxter (Marriotts Ridge) pinned Kyle Gretton (River Hill), 0:49 [35-31]
106: Arya Habibi (Marriotts Ridge) dec. Hamza Aboarab (River Hill), 7-4 [35-34]
*-1 unsportsmanlike conduct on Marriotts Ridge