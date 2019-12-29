During the first month of the varsity wrestling season, Manchester Valley has made statement after statement that it’s a force to be reckoned with. The Mavericks made another one this weekend, putting together a dominant 10-0 performance to win the annual Duals at Westminster two-day event.
After beating Dunbar 45-30 in the first match on Dec. 27, Manchester Valley was no match for its next nine opponents. The Mavericks scored at least 59 points in each remaining dual and didn’t give up more than 17.
That included a 63-15 win over third-place finisher Hammond on Day 1, and a 64-16 win over fourth-place Poolesville on Day 2.
“The kids came out and made an outstanding effort,” Mavs coach Dave Dodson said. “(They) competed well as a group. Each kid supported one another and I think that support impacted the outcome.”
Six Manchester Valley wrestlers went undefeated, including at each of the first four weight classes. Travis Green was perfect at 106 pounds, and so were Lee Seipp at 113, Jake Boog at 120, and Hunter Green at 126. MV’s other undefeated performers were Adam Mattson at 170 and Grant Warner at 220, while Thomas Chenoweth and Connor Livingston went 9-1 at 152 and 195.
The Mavericks had a 9-1 dual-meet record entering the weekend, including a 45-26 win over Linganore after the Lancers beat them in last year’s Class 3A West Region tournament finals. Man Valley is also 2-0 in Carroll County Athletic League action, with wins over reigning champion Winters Mill and Westminster.
“This is one step towards a bigger picture,” Dodson said. “We have a lot of goals set for ourselves and it’s nice to be able to win a dual meet tournament. Our goal is to build on that and continue to improve each day and each time we’re in the practice room.”
Host Westminster went 6-3 this weekend, getting a 9-0 performance from Ivan Allen at 113. Jack Conrad went 8-1 at 195, and Nate Hohman and Ryder Eckenbarger each finished 7-2.
Liberty was the final Carroll County team in the 13-team field and finished 6-4. Ryan Ohler went undefeated at 126, while McClain Butler, Kyle Hutchinson, and Justin Richardson each went 9-1, and Matt Slowikowski went 8-2.
Butler surpassed 100 career wins during the Duals.
Dunbar and Hammond were the other top performers among Baltimore area teams, finishing second and third. The Poets, who won the Duals team title last year, went 9-1 with each win coming by at least 20 points. Deairus Carr and Jalen Jones both went undefeated, and 132-pounder Camerin Deville beat five ranked wrestlers en route to winning outstanding lightweight wrestler honors.
Xavier Kresslin took outstanding heavyweight wrestler honors in helping Poolesville at 7-3.
“Camerin has worked extremely hard,” Dunbar coach Douglas McClain said of Deville. “I work with Camerin every day and the amount of work that goes into preparing a guy for that is beyond sacrifice. I’m proud of him.”
Micah Nolan went 9-0 at 152 for Hammond (8-1), and Nick May, Jabari Pinkney, and Keiron Wilson all went 8-1 at their respective weight classes.
“This was the first time we’ve had our lineup down where we wanted it and the kids who stepped in and got down to weight wrestled very well,” Hammond coach Will Yeo said. “We had a lot of kids without much experience at all competing and you can’t speak higher on kids who scrap and compete when they haven’t wrestled very long.”