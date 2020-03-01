Carroll County crowns nine champions at regional wrestling tournaments

Carroll County is sending 30 boys and nine girls into action at the state wrestling tournament next weekend, and nine of them will be doing so as regional champions.
Manchester Valley had three such winners at the Class 4A-3A East tourney Saturday at South River Hill School — Adam Mattson won the title at 170 pounds on the boys side, while Summer Shackelford (122) and Katie Martin (132) added girls regional crowns.
Mattson improved to 40-2 with a 5-0 decision over Arundel’s Valentino Pryor in the championship bout. Shackelford had a pin in her title bout; Martin placed first via byes.
The top four boys finishers in each weight class advanced to states (the top two for girls), and the Mavericks totaled nine qualifiers. Joining Mattson on the boys side are Travis Green (106, second), Jake Boog (120, third), Hunter Green (126, fourth), Thomas Chenoweth (152, third), Connor Livingston (182, second), and Grant Warner (220, second).
Westminster also competed at the 4A-3A East tournament, and Jack Conrad finished third at 182. The Owls’ Lockslea Mayers took second at 127 on the girls side to advance.
South Carroll crowned a pair of 2A-1A West regional champs in Michael Pizzuto (106) and Gage Owen (120).
Pizzuto ran his record to 46-0 and clipped Williamsport’s Zach Starr 4-3 in the finals. Pizzuto downed Mountain Ridge’s Jesse Fresh — the reigning state champ — by the same score in the semifinals. Owen (43-3) posted an 11-3 major decision win against Boonsboro’s Sean Rinebolt in their title bout.
The Cavaliers have nine state qualifiers in all. Ryan Athey (113) took second, while AJ Rodrigues (126), Jake Rippeon (132), Rylan Moose (138), and Antonio Bradford (160) each placed third. Brandon Athey (145) and Richie Summerlin (285) both finished fourth.
Winters Mill also had two regional champions in Colby Unkart (132) and Hunter Merson (145).
Unkart (34-3) won his final by injury default against Southern Garrett’s Kolton Lee, while Merson (31-3) posted a 7-0 decision over Century’s Stephen Hurst.
The Falcons also advanced Alex Vagnier (120), Zach Kirby (126), Cayden Beard (182), and Cian McCauley (195).
Winters Mill had six girls move on — Alivia Esworthy (112, second), Emily Baxley (132, second), Deborah Flores (138, second), Grace Adkins (144, second), Jordan Salafia (152, first), and Joyce Mbeboh (164, second).
Hurst is Century’s lone state qualifier, while Liberty is sending two wrestlers to states in Anthony Marsico (138, fourth) and McClain Butler (182, third).
At the 2A-1A North tourney, Francis Scott Key crowned regional champions in Nathan Perry (145) and Wyatte Johns (220).
Perry (33-6) decisioned New Town’s Tyree Tyson 6-1 to win his championship, and Johns pinned Eastern Tech’s Perryn Publico in their final — Johns had three first-period pins on the day.
Bodey Griffin (152, third) and Sam Kinloch (170, fourth) will be joining Perry and Johns at states for the Eagles.
The girls state tournament begins Thursday, March 6 at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, with the boys tourney getting underway the following day. The action concludes Saturday, March 8.
Carroll is searching for its first individual state champ since 2017.