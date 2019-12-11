Century
Coach: Steve Willingham, 4th year
Last year’s record: 6-25 (0-6 CCAL)
Next match: Dec. 12 at Linganore
Key losses: Billy Bentley, Jake Eggers, Tom Morey
Key returners: Alex Ellis, senior; Carson Fitzgerald, junior; Jake Hurst, sophomore; Stephen Hurst, senior
Outlook: The Knights got off to a good start in their season-opening Armed Forces Duals tourney last weekend, with Ellis, Jake Hurst, and Stephen Hurst all going 9-0. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald finished 8-1. Willingham said via email the atmosphere is “great” in Century’s wrestling room. “Our seniors are setting the example of hard work in the room and will lead this year’s team,” he said.
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Bill Hyson, 41st year
Last year’s record: (4-17 (1-5 CCAL)
Next match: Dec. 13 at Boonsboro tourney
Key losses: Connor Coughlin, Blaine Robertson, Dontae Smith
Key returners: Wyatte Johns, senior; Sam Kinloch, sophomore; Zach Kinloch, senior; Nathan Perry, senior
Outlook: FSK dropped its opener to county rival Liberty last week, but came back the next day to down Brunswick 46-36. Johns won a county title at 220 last year and took third at the 2A-1A West tourney. Hyson said via email the Eagles are optimistic about the potential of several wrestlers on the squad, but it will take time for their skills to develop.
Liberty
Coach: Shawn Girch, 1st year
Last year’s record: 23-8 (4-2 CCAL)
Next match: Dec. 12 at Marriotts Ridge
Key losses: Jacob Gaskin, Noah Wienclawski
Key returners: McClain Butler, senior; Anthony Marsico, junior; Ryan Ohler, sophomore
Outlook: Ohler is back after winning a county championship last winter, and Butler is coming off a 40-win season with county and regional runner-up finishes. Liberty opened its season with a Carroll County Athletic League victory over Francis Scott Key. Girch said via email the Lions are a “young group of hard working kids that are very green and are looking to develop.”
Manchester Valley
Coach: David Dodson, 3rd year
Last year’s record: 26-15 (3-3 CCAL)
Next match: Dec. 13 at Bauerlein Duals
Key loss: Nathan Renfro
Key returners: Thomas Chenoweth, senior; Hunter Green, senior; Heathe Hernandez, junior; Connor Livingston, senior; Adam Mattson, senior; Bradyen Safley, senior; Chad Schaffer, senior; Grant Warner, junior
Outlook: The Mavericks opened their season with Winters Mill on Tuesday, and they’re coming off a strong 2018-19 campaign. Hernandez won a county title at 120 and Schaffer won at 138, while Chenoweth came in second at 152. The Mavs qualified for the 3A West duals and placed second. “The team is looking forward to get back on the mat and compete,” Dodson said via email.
South Carroll
Coach: Matt Thomas, 3rd year
Last year’s record: 14-8 (5-1 CCAL)
Next match: Dec. 13 at Boonsboro tourney
Key losses: Steven Dahl, Tyler Harbison, Colin Rolfes, Pat Quinn, Cam Werner
Key returners: Brandon Athey, sophomore; Ryan Athey, sophomore; Antonio Bradford, junior; Justin Brister, junior; Jake Rippeon, junior; Richie Summerlin, senior
Outlook: The Cavaliers return a wealth of talent, led by the reigning Times Wrestler of the Year in Ryan Athey. He’s one of five county champs from last year’s team, but Dahl, Haribson, and Quinn have graduated. The Cavs opened their season last week with a 45-36 win over Middletown. “Our schedule will test us early and often as we contend for team and individual county, region, and state titles,” Thomas said via email.
Westminster
Coach: Mike Flemming, 5th year
Last year’s record: 13-18 (2-4 CCAL)
Next match: Dec. 18 vs. South Carroll
Key losses: Zach Caltrider, Nate Seibel, Marley Warfield
Key returners: Tyler Beaver, junior; Ben Carlow, junior; Jack Conrad, senior
Outlook: The Owls went 5-3 at the Armed Forces Duals, with Jack Gruenzinger going 5-0 and Carlow finishing 4-0. Trevor Scott and Ryder Eckenbarger each posted 6-2 records too, giving Westminster some balance early in the season. Conrad is a reigning county champion, having won his first title at 195. “We are young and hard working,” Flemming said via email. “We are going to take it one match at a time and work to improve each time we step on the mat.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Eric Meszaros, 1st year
Last year’s record: 15-9 (6-0 CCAL)
First match: Dec. 10 vs. Man Valley
Key losses: Josh Burndley, Trevor Fawley, Russell MacDowell
Key returners: Garrett Dell, junior; Zach Kirby, junior; Hunter Merson, senior; Noah Ocasio, junior; Sebastian Springfield, junior; Jake Stiff, senior; Colby Unkart, senior
Outlook: Meszaros is replacing longtime coach John Lowe, who stepped down after last year. He’s inheriting a talented roster that includes a reigning 2A-1A state runner-up in Kirby and a county champ in Merson. The Falcons competed in regional duals a year ago, finishing second in 2A West, and won Carroll County regular-season and tournament titles.