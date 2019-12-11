Outlook: The Owls went 5-3 at the Armed Forces Duals, with Jack Gruenzinger going 5-0 and Carlow finishing 4-0. Trevor Scott and Ryder Eckenbarger each posted 6-2 records too, giving Westminster some balance early in the season. Conrad is a reigning county champion, having won his first title at 195. “We are young and hard working,” Flemming said via email. “We are going to take it one match at a time and work to improve each time we step on the mat.”