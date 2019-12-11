Winters Mill’s Eric Meszaros spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach to John Lowe, and took over earlier this year when Lowe stepped down to cap a 17-year career leading the Falcons. Meszaros inherits a WM squad that won Carroll County Athletic League regular-season and tournament championships a year ago, and wrestled in the 2A West dual-meet tournament for a second year in a row (the Falcons again lost in the semifinals to eventual state champ Damascus).