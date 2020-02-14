Manchester Valley rolling into state dual-meet wrestling tournament

Six different Carroll County schools have competed at the wrestling state dual-meet tournament, and three times returned home with championships.
Manchester Valley becomes the seventh squad to represent Carroll when the Mavericks take part in the Class 3A tourney Saturday, Feb. 15 at North Point High School in Waldorf.
The Mavs, fresh off winning their first regional duals title, are the No. 2 seed in the four-team tournament. They’ll battle C. Milton Wright in the semifinals at 2 p.m., and the winner advances to the championship at 6:30.
Manchester Valley rolled past Mount Hebron and River Hill to clinch the 3A East in its home gym. The Mavericks cruised past the Vikings 51-23 before ousting the Hawks 41-25 in the finals.
Man Valley boasts 10 wrestlers with 30 or more wins — Travis Green (106 pounds), Lee Seipp (113), Jake Boog (120), Hunter Green (126), Heathe Hernandez (132), Chad Schaffer (138), Thomas Chenoweth (152), Adam Mattson (170), Connor Livingston (182), and Grant Warner (195).
Warner is 39-1 with 26 pins, Travis Green is 38-2 with 29 pins, and Mattson is 33-2 with 20 pins.
C.M. Wright earned the top seed in 3A North, and the Mustangs won their first regional crown as well. They beat Bel Air 50-18 in the semifinals, and knocked out Kenwood 60-19 to take the title.
Damascus takes on Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) in the other 3A state semifinal Saturday. The Hornets have won seven state titles in a row, the last two coming in Class 2A. Damascus has nine state crowns overall.
The state dual-meet tournament was established in 1994, and North Carroll won a 2A-1A crown in the inaugural year. Francis Scott Key got to a state duals final in 1996, and the semifinals in 1995 and 1997.
Liberty’s lone trip came in 2006, a state semifinal appearance. while South Carroll got there in 1995, 1999, 2001, and 2010. The Cavaliers got to the finals in 2005.
Westminster reached state duals finals in 1997 and 1998 after making the semifinals in 1996.
Winters Mill went to the finals in three consecutive years (2011-13), and won state championships in 2012 and 2013.