The Carroll County Athletic League wrestling championship hasn’t been decided just yet.
Rules to crown a county champion were altered before the start of the season and modified in the Carroll County Public Schools Athletic Handbook for 2019-20. The handbook indicates Carroll is using a point system this season, different from years past when regular-season winning percentage determined the county champ (the annual county tournament was separate).
This year, teams get one point for each regular-season county dual-meet victory. Then, the order of finish at the county tourney adds points to the county title chase — seven for first place, six for second, and so on. The team with the most points after that is the county champion.
Golf uses a similar format to determine its county champ, with two points for each win during the season and the same scoring for order of finish at the county tourney.
South Carroll has six points under the new wrestling format after going 6-0 in CCAL action. The Cavaliers defeated Winters Mill 47-21 on Monday to cap an unbeaten regular season against Carroll competition. They’re looking for their first county title since 2017.
Manchester Valley (5-1) has five points, followed by Winters Mill (4-2) with four, Westminster (3-3) with three, Liberty (2-4) with two, Century (1-5) with one, and Francis Scott Key (0-6) with zero. The county tournament is set for Feb. 22 at Westminster High School.
Winters Mill won last year’s county tournament title and ended South Carroll’s run of four in a row. Before that, the Falcons reeled off six consecutive tourney championships.
WM won regular-season county titles in 2019 and 2018 after the Cavaliers posted three straight. SC had five county title in the last decade, and Winters Mill won four (North Carroll claimed a county title in 2014).