2019-20 Times Wrestling All-County Team

FIRST TEAM
RYAN ATHEY
South Carroll sophomore, 113
—Finished 48-3 with 22 pins
—Repeated as county champion
—Placed second at 2A-1A West tourney
—Took third at state tournament
ANTONIO BRADFORD
South Carroll junior, 160
—Repeated as CCAL tourney champion
—Finished 45-7 with 33 pins for SC
—Took third at 2A-1A West tourney
—Helped Cavaliers win county championship
KADEN BRYAN
Westminster sophomore, 195
—Went 19-19 with 14 pins for Owls
—Topped Cian McCauley 10-4 for CCAL tourney title
—Won two CCAL dual-meet bouts this winter
—Helped Owls go 3-3 vs. Carroll this season
McCLAIN BUTLER
Liberty senior, 182
—Went 43-4 with 30 pins, won county title
—Finished third at 2A-1A West tourney
—Took second at 2A-1A state tournament
—His 135 career wins are most in Lions history
THOMAS CHENOWETH
Manchester Valley senior, 152
—Finished 48-5 with 24 pins for Mavs
—Won first county tournament title
—Placed third at regional, state tourneys
—Finished with 139 career wins
TRAVIS GREEN
Manchester Valley freshman, 106
—Finished 46-7 with 33 pins
—Took second at county, region tourneys
—Placed sixth at 4A-3A state tourney
—Helped Mavs reach state duals final
STEPHEN HURST
Century senior, 145
—Won first county tournament title
—Placed second at 2A-1A West tourney
—Won 2 matches at 2A-1A state tourney
—Finished 37-7 with 18 pins for Knights
WYATTE JOHNS
Francis Scott Key senior, 220
—Went 32-10 with 27 pins for Eagles
—Took second at county tourney
—Won 2A-1A North tourney title
—Placed sixth at state tournament
ADAM MATTSON
Manchester Valley senior, 170
—Went 43-4 with 27 pins for Mavericks
—Helped MV win CCAL tourney title
—Won county, 4A-3A East tournament crowns
—Fourth at states, finished with 124 wins
RYLAN MOOSE
South Carroll freshman, 138
—Finished 42-12 for county champs
—Won county tourney crown
—Placed third at 2A-1A West tournament
—Took fifth at 2A-1A state tourney
GAGE OWEN
South Carroll freshman, 120
—Went 47-3 with 25 pins for county champs
—Won 2A-1A region, state tourney titles
—Helped SC win CCAL championship
—Won 8-6 in state final vs. Jagger Clapsadle
NATHAN PERRY
Francis Scott Key senior, 145
—Finished 38-7 with 24 pins for Eagles
—Placed second at CCAL tournament
—Won 2A-1A North tourney title
—Took third at 2A-1A state tourney
MICHAEL PIZZUTO
South Carroll freshman, 106
—Wrestler of the Year went 50-0
—Won county, region, state titles
—Helped Cavs go 6-0 in CCAL duals
—Earned 2A-1A title with OT win in final
AJ RODRIGUES
South Carroll freshman, 126
—Finished 50-2 with 26 pins
—Won county championship in OT
—Second at 2A-1A West tourney
—Won state title 4-3 over Landen Harbaugh
RICHIE SUMMERLIN
South Carroll senior, 285
—Finished 27-21 with 15 pins for SC
—Won a county tournament title
—Took 4th at 2A-1A West tourney
—Helped Cavs win county championship
RAMI TADROS
Gerstell senior, 152
—Earned all-MIAA B Conference honors
—Won title at FSK holiday tourney
—Took fourth at MIAA tournament
—Capped career with 102 wins for Falcons
COLBY UNKART
Winters Mill senior, 132
—Finished 37-6 with 19 pins for Falcons
—Won county, 2A-1A tourney titles
—Placed fifth at 2A-1A state tournament
—Totaled 129 career wins
GRANT WARNER
Manchester Valley junior, 220
—Went 47-4 with 34 pins for Mavericks
—Helped MV win CCAL tournament title
—Took second at regional, state tourneys
—Led Mavs to 3A state duals finals
SECOND TEAM
Century: Alex Ellis, Carson Fitzgerald. Francis Scot Key: Zach Kinloch. Liberty: Anthony Marsico, Justin Richardson, Ryan Ohler. Man Valley: Zach Brathuhn, Jake Boog, Hunter Green, Connor Livingston, Chad Schaffer. South Carroll: Brandon Athey, Jake Rippeon. Westminster: Ivan Allen, Jack Conrad. Winters Mill: Cayden Beard, Zach Kirby, Cian McCauley, Hunter Merson, Alex Vagnier.