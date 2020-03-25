xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

2019-20 Times Wrestling All-County Team

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 25, 2020 10:55 AM

FIRST TEAM

RYAN ATHEY

South Carroll sophomore, 113

Advertisement

—Finished 48-3 with 22 pins

—Repeated as county champion

—Placed second at 2A-1A West tourney

—Took third at state tournament

ANTONIO BRADFORD

South Carroll junior, 160

—Repeated as CCAL tourney champion

—Finished 45-7 with 33 pins for SC

Advertisement

—Took third at 2A-1A West tourney

—Helped Cavaliers win county championship

KADEN BRYAN

Westminster sophomore, 195

—Went 19-19 with 14 pins for Owls

—Topped Cian McCauley 10-4 for CCAL tourney title

Advertisement

—Won two CCAL dual-meet bouts this winter

—Helped Owls go 3-3 vs. Carroll this season

McCLAIN BUTLER

Liberty senior, 182

—Went 43-4 with 30 pins, won county title

—Finished third at 2A-1A West tourney

—Took second at 2A-1A state tournament

—His 135 career wins are most in Lions history

THOMAS CHENOWETH

Manchester Valley senior, 152

—Finished 48-5 with 24 pins for Mavs

—Won first county tournament title

—Placed third at regional, state tourneys

—Finished with 139 career wins

TRAVIS GREEN

Manchester Valley freshman, 106

—Finished 46-7 with 33 pins

—Took second at county, region tourneys

—Placed sixth at 4A-3A state tourney

—Helped Mavs reach state duals final

Wrestler of the Year: Safe to say South Carroll’s Michael Pizzuto ‘doesn’t fold under pressure’ »

STEPHEN HURST

Century senior, 145

—Won first county tournament title

—Placed second at 2A-1A West tourney

—Won 2 matches at 2A-1A state tourney

—Finished 37-7 with 18 pins for Knights

WYATTE JOHNS

Francis Scott Key senior, 220

—Went 32-10 with 27 pins for Eagles

—Took second at county tourney

—Won 2A-1A North tourney title

—Placed sixth at state tournament

ADAM MATTSON

Manchester Valley senior, 170

—Went 43-4 with 27 pins for Mavericks

—Helped MV win CCAL tourney title

—Won county, 4A-3A East tournament crowns

—Fourth at states, finished with 124 wins

RYLAN MOOSE

South Carroll freshman, 138

—Finished 42-12 for county champs

—Won county tourney crown

—Placed third at 2A-1A West tournament

—Took fifth at 2A-1A state tourney

GAGE OWEN

South Carroll freshman, 120

—Went 47-3 with 25 pins for county champs

—Won 2A-1A region, state tourney titles

—Helped SC win CCAL championship

—Won 8-6 in state final vs. Jagger Clapsadle

NATHAN PERRY

Francis Scott Key senior, 145

—Finished 38-7 with 24 pins for Eagles

—Placed second at CCAL tournament

—Won 2A-1A North tourney title

—Took third at 2A-1A state tourney

MICHAEL PIZZUTO

South Carroll freshman, 106

—Wrestler of the Year went 50-0

—Won county, region, state titles

—Helped Cavs go 6-0 in CCAL duals

—Earned 2A-1A title with OT win in final

South Carroll freshman Michael Pizzuto is the 2020 Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year.
South Carroll freshman Michael Pizzuto is the 2020 Carroll County Times Wrestler of the Year.(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

AJ RODRIGUES

South Carroll freshman, 126

—Finished 50-2 with 26 pins

—Won county championship in OT

—Second at 2A-1A West tourney

—Won state title 4-3 over Landen Harbaugh

RICHIE SUMMERLIN

South Carroll senior, 285

—Finished 27-21 with 15 pins for SC

—Won a county tournament title

—Took 4th at 2A-1A West tourney

—Helped Cavs win county championship

RAMI TADROS

Gerstell senior, 152

—Earned all-MIAA B Conference honors

—Won title at FSK holiday tourney

—Took fourth at MIAA tournament

—Capped career with 102 wins for Falcons

COLBY UNKART

Winters Mill senior, 132

—Finished 37-6 with 19 pins for Falcons

—Won county, 2A-1A tourney titles

—Placed fifth at 2A-1A state tournament

—Totaled 129 career wins

GRANT WARNER

Manchester Valley junior, 220

—Went 47-4 with 34 pins for Mavericks

—Helped MV win CCAL tournament title

—Took second at regional, state tourneys

—Led Mavs to 3A state duals finals

SECOND TEAM

Century: Alex Ellis, Carson Fitzgerald. Francis Scot Key: Zach Kinloch. Liberty: Anthony Marsico, Justin Richardson, Ryan Ohler. Man Valley: Zach Brathuhn, Jake Boog, Hunter Green, Connor Livingston, Chad Schaffer. South Carroll: Brandon Athey, Jake Rippeon. Westminster: Ivan Allen, Jack Conrad. Winters Mill: Cayden Beard, Zach Kirby, Cian McCauley, Hunter Merson, Alex Vagnier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement