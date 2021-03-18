xml:space="preserve">
2021 Carroll County Times Wrestling All-County Team

Carroll County Times
Mar 18, 2021 3:17 PM

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Athey

South Carroll junior 120

―Finished 9-0 with 4 pins

―Won third career county title

―Allowed only one point this season

―Helped Cavs go 7-0 in duals

Caleb Barnhill

Century sophomore 106

―Went 9-1 with 4 pins for Knights

―Won county title with 3rd period pin

―Went 2-0 at county tourney with 2 pins

―Knights’ first lightweight champ since 2004

Justin Brister

South Carroll senior 285

―Finished 8-1 with 1 pin for Cavs

―Helped South Carroll win county title

―Won county title with 3-2 decision

―Third straight heavyweight champ from SC

Kaden Bryan

Westminster junior 220

―Posted 8-1 record with 4 pins for Owls

―Helped Westminster go 5-2 in duals

―Won second straight county title with pin

―A repeat all-county first-team pick

Carson Fitzgerald

Century senior 113

―Finished 9-1 with 3 pins for Knights

―Claimed county title with 2nd-period pin

―Went 2-0 at county tourney major decision, pin

―Earned second-team all-county status in 2020

Travis Green

Manchester Valley sophomore 126

―Went 9-1 with 3 pins for Mavericks

―Finished second at county tournament

―Helped Mavs go 5-2 in duals

―Bumped up to 132, won vs. South Carroll

Heathe Hernandez

Manchester Valley senior 160

―Went 7-3 with 5 pins for Mavericks

―Earned second career county title

―Won title in 13-8 in overtime

―Helped Mavs go 5-2 in duals

Zach Kirby

Winters Mill senior 138

―Posted 8-1 record with 4 pins

―Won second career county title

―A two-time first-team all-county pick

―Finished with 111 career wins

Connor Kolarek

Westminster junior 182

―Posted 8-1 record for Owls

―Won county title with major decision

―Helped Owls to 5-2 in duals

―Had pin in victory over Man Valley

Anthony Marsico

Liberty senior 152

―Went 7-1 with 6 pins for Lions

―Finished second at county tourney

―Had pair of pins at tournament

―A second-team all-county pick in 2020

Rylan Moose

South Carroll sophomore 170

―Posted 10-0 record with 6 pins

―Won second straight county title

―Went 3-0 at tourney with major and pin

―Helped Cavaliers go 7-0 in duals

Ryan Ohler

Liberty senior 145

―Finished 6-2 with 3 pins for Lions

―Took second at county tournament

―Had pin, tech fall at county tourney

―Second-team all-county honors in 2020

Gage Owen

South Carroll sophomore 132

―Posted 9-0 record with 6 pins

―Earned second straight county title

―Had 2 first-period pins in tourney

―Helped SC go 7-0 in duals

Michael Pizzuto

South Carroll sophomore 126

―Went 9-0 with 3 pins for county champs

―Won second straight county title

―Wrestler of the Year in 2020

―Helped Cavaliers go 7-0 in duals

Jake Rippeon

South Carroll senior 152

―Posted 9-1 record with 5 pins

―Won county tourney championship

―Avenged reg. season loss in county final

―Helped Cavaliers go 7-0 in duals

AJ Rodrigues

South Carroll sophomore 145

―Went 10-0 with 7 pins for Cavs

―Won second straight county crown

―Went 3-0 at tourney with 2 pins

Times Wrestler of the Year

Grant Warner

Manchester Valley senior 195

―Finished 8-1 with 4 pins for Mavericks

―Won second straight county title

―Went 2-0 at tourney with 2 pins

―Headed to Davidson for college wrestling

Coach of the Year

Matt Thomas, South Carroll

―Led Cavaliers to second straight CCAL title

―Guided team to 7-0 record in duals

―Crowned 7 champs at county tourney

―Repeat pick for coach of the year honors

SECOND TEAM

Century: Jake Hurst. Francis Scott Key: Zach Kinloch. Liberty: Luis Lopez, Justin Richardson. Man Valley: Jake Boog, Jack Mueller, Lee Seipp, Vinson Smith. South Carroll: Brandon Athey. Westminster: Ryder Eckenbarger, Kiran Naganna. Winters Mill: Ethan Dell, Cian McCauley, Alex Vagnier.

