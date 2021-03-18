2021 Carroll County Times Wrestling All-County Team

FIRST TEAM
Ryan Athey
South Carroll junior 120
―Finished 9-0 with 4 pins
―Won third career county title
―Allowed only one point this season
―Helped Cavs go 7-0 in duals
Caleb Barnhill
Century sophomore 106
―Went 9-1 with 4 pins for Knights
―Won county title with 3rd period pin
―Went 2-0 at county tourney with 2 pins
―Knights’ first lightweight champ since 2004
Justin Brister
South Carroll senior 285
―Finished 8-1 with 1 pin for Cavs
―Helped South Carroll win county title
―Won county title with 3-2 decision
―Third straight heavyweight champ from SC
Kaden Bryan
Westminster junior 220
―Posted 8-1 record with 4 pins for Owls
―Helped Westminster go 5-2 in duals
―Won second straight county title with pin
―A repeat all-county first-team pick
Carson Fitzgerald
Century senior 113
―Finished 9-1 with 3 pins for Knights
―Claimed county title with 2nd-period pin
―Went 2-0 at county tourney major decision, pin
―Earned second-team all-county status in 2020
Travis Green
Manchester Valley sophomore 126
―Went 9-1 with 3 pins for Mavericks
―Finished second at county tournament
―Helped Mavs go 5-2 in duals
―Bumped up to 132, won vs. South Carroll
Heathe Hernandez
Manchester Valley senior 160
―Went 7-3 with 5 pins for Mavericks
―Earned second career county title
―Won title in 13-8 in overtime
―Helped Mavs go 5-2 in duals
Zach Kirby
Winters Mill senior 138
―Posted 8-1 record with 4 pins
―Won second career county title
―A two-time first-team all-county pick
―Finished with 111 career wins
Connor Kolarek
Westminster junior 182
―Posted 8-1 record for Owls
―Won county title with major decision
―Helped Owls to 5-2 in duals
―Had pin in victory over Man Valley
Anthony Marsico
Liberty senior 152
―Went 7-1 with 6 pins for Lions
―Finished second at county tourney
―Had pair of pins at tournament
―A second-team all-county pick in 2020
Rylan Moose
South Carroll sophomore 170
―Posted 10-0 record with 6 pins
―Won second straight county title
―Went 3-0 at tourney with major and pin
―Helped Cavaliers go 7-0 in duals
Ryan Ohler
Liberty senior 145
―Finished 6-2 with 3 pins for Lions
―Took second at county tournament
―Had pin, tech fall at county tourney
―Second-team all-county honors in 2020
Gage Owen
South Carroll sophomore 132
―Posted 9-0 record with 6 pins
―Earned second straight county title
―Had 2 first-period pins in tourney
―Helped SC go 7-0 in duals
Michael Pizzuto
South Carroll sophomore 126
―Went 9-0 with 3 pins for county champs
―Won second straight county title
―Wrestler of the Year in 2020
―Helped Cavaliers go 7-0 in duals
Jake Rippeon
South Carroll senior 152
―Posted 9-1 record with 5 pins
―Won county tourney championship
―Avenged reg. season loss in county final
―Helped Cavaliers go 7-0 in duals
AJ Rodrigues
South Carroll sophomore 145
―Went 10-0 with 7 pins for Cavs
―Won second straight county crown
―Went 3-0 at tourney with 2 pins
―Times Wrestler of the Year
Grant Warner
Manchester Valley senior 195
―Finished 8-1 with 4 pins for Mavericks
―Won second straight county title
―Went 2-0 at tourney with 2 pins
―Headed to Davidson for college wrestling
Coach of the Year
Matt Thomas, South Carroll
―Led Cavaliers to second straight CCAL title
―Guided team to 7-0 record in duals
―Crowned 7 champs at county tourney
―Repeat pick for coach of the year honors
SECOND TEAM
Century: Jake Hurst. Francis Scott Key: Zach Kinloch. Liberty: Luis Lopez, Justin Richardson. Man Valley: Jake Boog, Jack Mueller, Lee Seipp, Vinson Smith. South Carroll: Brandon Athey. Westminster: Ryder Eckenbarger, Kiran Naganna. Winters Mill: Ethan Dell, Cian McCauley, Alex Vagnier.