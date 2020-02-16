Manchester Valley’s run at a championship falls short in state finals

It wasn’t the hardware Manchester Valley came to North Point High School looking to bring home, but coach Dave Dodson raised the Class 3A runner-up trophy over his head to the delight of his wrestling team’s fans.
They made plenty of noise Saturday at the state dual-meet tournament, with the Mavericks making their first appearance after winning a regional title three days earlier. Their finals opponent, Damascus, displayed just a little more mettle.
The Hornets picked up bonus points in pivotal bouts and finished strong to claim an eighth consecutive state duals title by defeating Man Valley 42-26.
Many of the Mavs were dejected following the finals, but Dodson kept things in perspective and said his grapplers will do the same in time with the individual postseason coming up next.
“We finished 40-3, you know? And we were the only [Carroll County] team here,” Dodson said. “The kids try hard. They’re a good group of kids.”
Damascus won five of the final seven bouts to take the title, and got four pins in the match. The Hornets also earned three major decisions and an overtime win, which crippled Man Valley’s chances of staying closer.
“It was a fun trip, it was a good ride" said MV senior Thomas Chenoweth. “We really didn’t get it in the end, but when you work your butt off all season and make it to the state finals for the first time in school history ... it’s something that we can grow off of.”
Manchester Valley led 10-0 after two bouts and seemed poised to win at 126 pounds, where Hunter Green faced Colton DeValle. Green nearly won at the end of regulation with back points, but the match went to OT and DeValle secured a takedown for the win.
That started a run of four wins for the Hornets, who led 20-14 after eight bouts. Adam Mattson’s pin at 160 tied things up for the Mavericks, which followed Chenoweth’s major at 152, but they didn’t score again until Damascus was already celebrating.
Damascus won the coin flip before the finals began, which gave the Hornets the right to choose particular matchups. And Dodson said it affected the outcome.
“We couldn’t get away from certain people,” he said.
Manchester Valley made its first state finals appearance by beating C. Milton Wright 54-17 in the semis. The Mustangs, who like Man Valley were making their first state tourney trip, led 11-10 after five bouts before momentum swung.
Heathe Hernandez’s win at 138 appeared to turn things for the Mavericks. Hernandez trailed 9-2 against Carter Goscinski midway through the third period when he managed to reserve Goscinski’s hold and flatten him for a pin.
The win riled up Man Valley’s sideline and the fans who made the trip from Carroll County — the Mavs won seven of the final eight bouts and got pins from Chenoweth (152), Mattson (170), Connor Livingston (195), Grant Warner (220), and Zach Brathuhn (285) down the stretch.
Damascus downed Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 55-16 to roll into the state finals, the 13th berth in its program history. And the Hornets took over to earn a 10th state championship.
“They’re decent. They’ve got a history. They come back every year, they’re used to being here,” Dodson said about the Hornets. “It plays a part for sure, but I felt like we were in a position, maybe, to do something about it.”
SEMIFINALS
Man Valley 54, CM Wright 17
106: Travis Green (MV) pin Roy Hooe 0:53
113: Lee Seipp (MV) m-dec. Demetrios Gourgoulianis 12-3
120: Constantinos Gourgoulianis (CMW) tech fall Jake Boog 16-0
126: James Riviera (CMW) pin Robert Brown 1:45
132: Juan Ortega (CMW) dec. Hunter Green 7-5
138: Heathe Hernandez (CMW) pin Carter Goscinski 5:17
145: Chad Schaffer (MV) m-dec. Andrew Van Syckle 14-5
152: Thomas Chenoweth (MV) pin Mark Hopkins 4:44
160: Christian Trombley (CMW) dec. Brayden Safley 9-5
170: Adam Mattson (MV) pin Logan Dvorak 0:40
182: Jason Colacioppo (MV) m-dec. Colby Kroedel 14-5
195: Connor Livingston (MV) pin Trey Lindsey 3:50
220: Grant Warner (MV) pin Kalib Golden 1:06
285: Zach Brathuhn (MV) pin Cameron Wood 1:03
FINALS
Damascus 42, Man Valley 26
113: Seipp (MV) pin Joe Grunner 3:13
120: Boog (MV) m-dec. Shyler Clark 11-1
126: Colton DeValle (D) dec. H. Green 7-5 OT
132: Joe McNeely (D) pin Hernandez 0:58
138: Christopher Hyre (D) m-dec. Logan Zeigenfuse 11-2
145: Michael Emerick (D) dec. Schaffer 5-1
152: Chenoweth (MV) m-dec. Brodie Douglas 21-7
160: Seth Holt (D) m-dec. Safley 12-4
170: Mattson (MV) pin Andrew Creedon 1:05
182: Isiah Bell (D) pin Jason Colacioppo 4:19
195: Aiden Beall (D) m-dec. Connor Livingston 11-3
220: Timothy Furgeson (D) pin Warner 1:20
285: Sam O’Brian (D) pin Zach Brathuhn 2:19
106: T. Green (MV) by forfeit