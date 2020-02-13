South Carroll facing Glenelg in 2A West Region dual-meet wrestling tournament finals

South Carroll is one win away from capturing its first regional dual-meet tournament championship in 10 years.
The Cavaliers hosted the Class 2A West tourney Wednesday and advanced to the finals by beating county rival Winters Mill 40-32. Glenelg advanced in the other semifinal when the Gladiators knocked out Middletown 46-27.
Glenelg jumped out to a 28-6 lead and kept the Knights at bay. Posting pin for the Gladiators were Kyle Hansberger (106), Ethan Sotka (126), Nicholas Kingsbury (170), Drew Sotka (182), and Lucas Suri (285).
The finals were set to begin around 7:15 p.m. Check back later for an updated version of this story.
SEMIFINALS
Glenelg 46, Middletown 27
220: Russell Endicott (M) pin Massimo Conti n/a
285: Lucas Suri (G) pin Vince Green 2:50
106: Kyle Hansberger (G) pin Ethan Zumbrun 1:34
113: David Ridenour (G) by forfeit
120: Jaegon Hibbitts (G) m-dec. Jack Camarote 11-2
126: Ethan Sotka (G) pin Oliver Graham 1:25
132: Jeremey Farran (M) pin Taegon Hibbitts 3:15
138: Jack Boumel (M) pin Kevin Yang 1:34
145: Aidan Waters (M) tech fall Trey Fleece 16-0
152: Clarke Cheairs (M) m-dec. Kian Payne 15-7
160: Ethan Mackey (G) dec. Riley Sheng 5-2
170: Nicholas Kingsbury (G) pin Josh Brull 0:39
182: Drew Sotka (G) pin Ezra White 0:54
195: Jake Durkin (G) dec Chad Hoy 3-1
South Carroll 40, Winters Mill 32
220: Cian McCauley (WM) pin Shane Allison 2:31
285: Sebastian Springfield (WM) pin Richie Summerlin 1:22
106: Michael Pizzuto (SC) m-dec. Brady Forte 9-0
113: Ryan Athey (SC) pin Jamie Goodwin 0:15
120: Gage Owen (SC) dec. Alex Vagnier 9-3
126: Anthony Bond (SC) pin Damien Claypool 1:33
132: AJ Rodrigues (SC) dec. Zach Kirby 3-2
138: Colby Unkart (WM) dec. Jake Rippeon 4-0
145: Hunter Merson (WM) tech fall Gage Duncan 23-7
152: Rylan Moose (SC) pin John Alcorn 3:02
160: Jake Stiff (WM) pin Brandon Athey 1:51
170: Antonio Bradford (SC) pin Craig Love 0:53
182: Cayden Beard (WM) by forfeit
195: Justin Brister (SC) pin Alex Lowe 4:21