Austin Hardesty notches hat trick as Westminster boys lacrosse holds on for 9-7 win over Winters Mill

Winters Mill's Reed Postlethwait sprints ahead of Westminster's Gavin Teitlebaum as he heads up field in the second half. Westminster hangs on to defeat host, Winters Mill, 9-7, Tuesday night in Westminster. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Tuesday night’s matchup was highly anticipated countywide as Westminster and Winters Mill looked like two teams that had it all on paper.

The Owls and Falcons brought similar resumes to the table. Both featured Player of the Year candidates, explosive offensives with myriad weapons that could score at a moment’s notice. Both have multiple goalies who defend the net well as well as two of the best faceoff men in the county.

Most importantly, each entered Tuesday with unblemished county records, the final county teams that could make that claim.

With so little separating the teams on paper, it’s no surprise so little separated them on the field. Both teams were strong in the second half leaving the game tied late in the fourth quarter. But Austin Hardesty’s third goal helped put the game away for the Owls as they inched one step closer to the county title with a 9-7 win.

“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Westminster coach Stephen DeFeo said. “The boys stepped up and made some key plays for us at the end.”

Westminster won its fourth straight game, in the process clinching a share of the Carroll County title. The Owls can win the league outright with a win Wednesday against Manchester Valley.

Hardesty was one of five Owls (9-1, 5-0 Carroll County) to score on the day as sharing the ball became mandatory. Turnovers plagued them at times as tough Winters Mill defense forced them to move the ball around to find the open opportunity.

Westminster's Jacob Speigel, left, and Austin Hardesty work to possess a ground ball against Winters Mill's Connor Denis in the second half of Tuesday's game. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Westminster’s unselfish nature has been a key to their success this season. After some quick adjustments and better passes, Westminster went back to feeling right at home sharing the ball.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what I did today without my guys,” Hardesty said. “If I’m playing good, they’re playing good and vice versa.”

Westminster surged ahead in the second quarter, taking a 7-4 halftime lead. But Winters Mill came out firing in the third, scoring two quick goals as they dominated control of the ball throughout the third quarter.

Reid Postlethwait added to his impressive goal total this season, scoring four goals and showing off his speed as he often took off ahead of the Westminster defense, scoring on a breakaway before the Owls able to get set on the defensive end.

Westminster's Mason Fisher, left, defends a pass from Winters Mill's Connor Denis late in Tuesday's game. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

“We started getting more ground balls in the second half,” Winters Mill coach Darian Meador said. “It allowed us to control the ball a lot more and get it to our attackers.”

The Falcons outscored the Owls, 2-0, in the third quarter and drew even midway through the fourth before Hardesty put Westminster back ahead.

With time running out, both teams looked to push offensively. With Winters Mill trying to close the gap, Hardesty and Gavin Gifford worked on the other end to put the game away.

Gifford, who scored two goals on the night, found holes in the Falcons defense and went on the attack, converting a much-needed goal for his team as they finally clinched the win.

“They were leaving the middle open a lot,” he said. “I was able to attack and get inside.”

Westminster 9, Winters Mill 7

W- Austin Hardesty (3), Gavin Gifford (2), Cam Webb (2), Max Johnson (1), Brady Covey (1)

WM- Reid Postlethwait (4), Kyle Anderson (2), Jessie Tobias (1)