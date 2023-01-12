Dallas Johnson’s big night leads Winters Mill boys basketball past Westminster, 65-52

In an intense game, highlighted by two passionate and lively student sections, Winters Mill boys basketball clicked on all cylinders Wednesday night, defeating Westminster, 65-52, in a matchup of two schools located less than 5 miles from each other.

After the first couple of possessions, it looked like fans were about to be treated to a back-and-forth track meet between the rivals as both teams pushed the ball up the court, creating scoring opportunities and preventing both defenses from getting in any sort of rhythm.

However, the Falcons pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back, with Dallas Johnson leading the charge.

“Just an overall great team effort,” Winters Mill coach David Wynne said. “We had great energy tonight.”

Energy was the key word for the night and with the support of a rowdy student section, energy keyed Winters Mill. Sparked by their electric point guard, the Falcons went on a big run to pull away, building a 38-22 halftime lead.

“He’s a good player,” Westminster coach Steve Byrnes said. “We failed to adjust and he kind of owned the game.”

Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points and also made an impact defensively for the Falcons. His seven steals were the catalyst to a second half where Winters Mill continued to press defensively, making life extremely hard for the Westminster guards.

With Johnson in control of the game, the Falcons lead by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter.

“I just got steals and points for the team,” Johnson said. “That way we can all succeed and get the win.”

When Westminster finally decided to key on Johnson during a failed fourth quarter comeback attempt, he was able to find his teammates for open looks.

“He really got us into our offense down the stretch,” Wynne said. “He scored for us and controlled the tempo.”

Kandi Mkpasi was a recipient of a lot of those looks. His 16 points were just a fraction of the impact he had in the second half as Winters Mill finished off Westminster.

“I was out there just trying to contribute as a role player,” he said. “Setting screens, getting to the basket and finishing shots.”

While some teams get distracted by the outside noise a rivalry game brings, Wynne appreciated how his team handled the moment and earned the win as his Falcons improved to 5-6 overall.

“Very proud of our effort and the way we left all on the court,” he said. “It’s always gonna be a battle against our crosstown rival.”