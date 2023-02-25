Winters Mill boys basketball defeats South Carroll for third time, advances to regional semifinals with 61-51 victory

Winters Mill guard Brandon Taylor directs the offense in the second quarter of the Falcons' playoff victory against South Carroll. (Timothy Dashiell)

It’s hard defeating a team twice in a season, but three times? Some in sports say it’s one of the hardest things to do.

Coach David Wynne and his fourth-seeded Winters Mill Falcons embraced the challenge, defeating No. 5 South Carroll, 61-51, Friday night to advance to the Class 2A West Region I semifinals. The win marked the first postseason victory for the program since 2016.

“Just proud of our effort,” Wynne said. “Being able to compete the full 32 minutes is what I’m the most impressed with.”

The first big run of the game belonged to the visiting Cavaliers. Desperate to avoid a third defeat in the series, coach Jim Carnes threw everything he had at the Falcons. With extra attention paid to South Carroll’s leading scorer Owen Scott, Micah Puckett was one of many that stepped up, hitting big shots for the Cavaliers as they jumped out to an early lead.

Not to be outdone, Winters Mill’s role players responded. Silas Durham and Brandon Taylor hit shots for the Falcons to keep them in the game and the student section on its feet. Taylor finished with eight points and guarded Scott for the majority of the first half, frustrating the guard and forcing him into taking tough shots.

Taylor knew going into the game the tall task that is guarding Scott, but with this being the third matchup, he was more prepared than ever before.

“I knew as soon as I stepped up to him, he’s gonna try that spin move,” Taylor said. “So I expected that and whenever he shot, I knew I had to contest.”

With South Carroll up three at the half, both coaches made the adjustments they hoped would propel their teams to the next round. For Wynne, his adjustments included a key substitution.

After missing the first half, Dallas Johnson entered the game. With his insertion, the intensity of Falcons defense skyrocketed.

The senior finished with 11 points and lived up to his reputation as a pesky, persistent defender, stepping up against whoever the Cavaliers had running the point and changing the pace of the game.

“He’s got great ability to dictate both ends and control tempo,” Wynne said. “With him being in there, it was about controlling some of their penetration and making it difficult for them to get into their sets.”

With several lead changes early in the second half, the game turned into the “Battle of the Owens” as Scott and Winters Mill’s Owen Case attempted to will their teams to victory down the stretch. Scott, finished with 13 for the Cavaliers, shaking off a rough first half and keeping his team in the game after catching fire from deep.

Case, the game’s top scorer with 18 points, was a constant offensive presence for the Falcons. With the Cavaliers starting to apply a full-court press, Case stayed calm, making the right passes and hitting any teammate he saw open as the Falcons extended the lead and never looked back.

“They really surprised us with the press,” Case said. “Once we adjusted we had a few transition buckets on them and I think that once we figured it out, we were good.”

The game was sealed after Johnson’s defense led to another turnover late in the fourth. From there he drove straight to the rim and as all five Cavaliers sold out to protect the paint, Johnson kicked it out to a wide-open Case who hit the 3-pointer that put the game out of reach and punched the Falcons’ ticket to the regional semifinals.

“We had energy from the start,” Case said. “We used that to get the W.”

The Falcons will play the top-seeded Liberty Lions on Tuesday in the regional semifinals. Liberty defeated the Falcons twice this season, the most recent coming in a 72-70 overtime game on Jan 27.

Just like with South Carroll, Wynne knows and accepts the challenge.

“We had some battles with them this year,” he said. “Just looking forward to our kids having another opportunity to compete against a really good team.”