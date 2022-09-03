Winters Mill football player flown to Shock Trauma after being revived on field during game in Frederick County

A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore after going down during a season-opening game against host St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday night in Frederick County.

After a defensive play with about two minutes left in the second quarter, Greyson Lyons, a junior lineman for the Falcons, did not get up off the ground.

As Lyons was on the turf, personnel ran out to him. They performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, did chest compressions and used a defibrillator on him.

Players from both teams kneeled on their respective sidelines. Spectators in the student section prayed. And there was a burst of cheers when reactions from people standing near Lyons signified he had been revived.

It couldn’t be determined what caused Lyons to go down on the play or why he needed treatment.

“I’m not even going to speculate on that. I couldn’t tell you,” Winters Mill coach Matt Miller said. “He went down, he got treatment, and then he was blinking his eyes, and he was breathing, so I was happy for that.”

After Lyons was revived, an ambulance and two other emergency response vehicles arrived and drove onto the field. The Buckeystown school stadium was vacated before the Maryland State Police Trooper 3 helicopter landed near midfield so it could take Lyons to Shock Trauma.

The game was called off with St. John’s leading 12-7. It wasn’t clear if it would be completed at a later date.

“You’re frustrated about the things happening in the game,” Miller said. “But an event like that, you realize, ‘You know what, there’s a lot bigger problems.’ Greyson’s a good kid, and I’m thankful that he got the treatment and the care that he did, the support that we received here. We’re pulling for him.”

“The football game’s the last thing on my mind right now,” said first-year St. John’s head coach Nate Marr. “The only priority, the only concern that we have as a football team, as a school, as a community, is the life of that young man and their team and their community. His health and safety is the only thing I’m concerned about right now.”