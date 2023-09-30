Winters Mill football defeats Liberty, 21-7, moves to 5-0 for the first time in school history

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“Revenge tour.”

That’s how many of the Winters Mill seniors have described the 2023 season so far. Now 5-0 for the first time in school history, the Falcons’ first-half quest for revenge was front and center again Friday night. With a dominant first half showing, the Falcons relied on the run game, rushing for over 200 yards in a 21-7 victory over Liberty.

“That was a big win for us,” coach Matt Miller said. “That’s a program that for the last couple years has really had our number. Tonight we beat a good team and that’s what good teams do.”

Motivated by deflating losses to the Lions in previous years, the Falcons didn’t just beat a Liberty team — they dominated.

Behind a strong and aggressive offensive line, the Falcons controlled the ball for the majority of the first half. The Falcons methodically worked the ball down the field and quarterback Caleb Crouch capped off two 10-play drives with touchdown runs.

“We executed well today,” Crouch, who finished with 104 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, said. “We communicated well and pushed through.”

The Falcons’ offensive line was the star once again for Miller. Continuing on the momentum gained from last week’s 35-0 shutout of Century, the unit carried the load for the team. In the first half alone, the Falcons ran for over 150 yards and showed no sign of slowing down heading into halftime.

“Our thoughts coming in were ‘Hey, we ran it down everybody else’s throat. Why not do that again tonight?’” offensive lineman Julian Villaronga said. “We’re gonna go hard every time.”

When Crouch needed a breather, it was fellow senior Paris Lee who kept the running game on track. Lee finished with 65 hard-fought yards on 17 carries as he converted many third-and-shorts that kept Falcons drives alive all night.

“Everything went great for us,” Lee said. “We just went hard and gave 100% from the jump.”

The Lions’ lone points came from a 68-yard Kevin Poole touchdown run on the team’s first drive of the second half. Other than that, it was a frustrating day for their offensive unit. While quarterback Chase Miller did complete some nice passes here and there, the Lions struggled in key situations, going just 1-for-7 on third downs.

As he reflected on the win and his performance Crouch, a three-year varsity starter, was both happy and unsatisfied, citing his team’s need for more discipline on the field and in school. It’s that mindset, even after a win that has Miller’s confidence sky-high in his quarterback and leader moving forward.

“He’s been tremendous for us in so many ways,” he said. “We will always have a chance with him on the field.”

With the 5-0 start, the Falcons have evolved not just into a good football team, but a confident one. Even in the middle of what is now the greatest start in school history. Miller knows that the latest win might mean a little bit more.

“A win like this, against a program like Liberty, really validates where we are at this point in time,” he said. “We really wanted this one.”

Next stop on the Falcons’ revenge tour: South Carroll.

Before the Falcons even took their uniforms off and met up with their parents and fans, thoughts were on the Cavaliers as many players claimed that like Liberty, it’s time for the roles to be reversed from previous years.

“We owe them, too,” one player yelled hyping the student section. “So I hope they’re all paying attention.”