Winters Mill’s Justin Taylor-Toney coping with potential loss of lacrosse season

“Even when I was in rec league in middle school, one of the things that we did was go to Westminster High School to watch one of their Senior Night games,” Taylor-Toney said. "It was where they all came out onto the field and a bunch of the guys were asking girls to the prom. I was in the eighth grade and that was right before going to high school [and playing] lacrosse. Even more than that, this is something that I look forward to every year to go out and play with my friends, who I’ve been playing lacrosse with since early in elementary school.