Winters Mill standout Kamdyn Koch looks toward ‘one last ride’ with Falcons after committing to Nebraska

Winters Mill's Kamdyn Koch, left, committed to Nebraska in June. His father Sam, right, played for the Cornhuskers from 2003-05 and punted for the Ravens for 16 seasons. (University of Nebraska)

Kamdyn Koch always had a plan for himself: Work hard, earn a scholarship, play college football and, of course, make the National Football League.

For the 6-foot-3 Winters Mill punter, part of his plan came to fruition this summer when he committed to play football for the University of Nebraska.

“Just wanted to thank my family, more specifically my mom and dad for all the sacrifices and encouragement they have gave me over the years,” Koch wrote on Instagram when announcing his decision in June.

Kamdyn’s father, Sam, is a Nebraska alum who played 16 years in the NFL with the Ravens.

With such a big milestone reached, Kamdyn looks to finish his high school career off on a high note as he prepares for his senior season at Winters Mill.

“I’m going all in this year,” he said. “Just trying to be the best teammate I can be and hopefully we can go far in the playoffs.”

Being a good teammate is just one of several things Kam was able to learn from his father as he got a front-row seat to life in the NFL, learning from a young age what it took to be a great player at the next level.

“Every Saturday during the season, I always got to go to the facility,” he said. “Just seeing my dad or [Ravens kicker Justin] Tucker and how they took everything so serious and how everything had to be almost perfect. It helped me learn a lot and helped shape how I went about the game.”

Sam Koch was the punter for the Ravens from 2006-21, winning a Super Bowl in 2012 and being named second team All-Pro in 2015.

It was at Nebraska where the 2006 sixth-round pick made a name for himself, walking on to the football team before earning a scholarship.

During his senior season, Koch was a second-team Academic All-Big 12 selection, a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for both semesters and a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to college football’s most outstanding punter.

In July, it was announced that Sam is one of eight Cornhusker greats who will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2023.

Now retired, Sam can sit and count down the days until Kamdyn follows in his footsteps and joins the Cornhusker football program.

“I was ecstatic when he committed,” Sam said. “The amount of work that he put in, sending tape to coaches or practicing in the rain, this opportunity is a true testament to everything that he’s earned up to this point and all the work he put in. It’s been very cool to see up close.”

Now, with the pressure and constant grind that comes with the recruiting cycle behind him, Kamdyn can focus on his final stretch of games in a Winters Mill uniform. He looks at what his dad’s numbers were back during his playing days, using them as motivation as he aims to improve every time he hits the field.

“He was definitely super consistent,” Kamdyn said. “He always had like a solid like 4.3, 4.4-second hangtime and always put it outside the numbers. This upcoming year, that’s exactly what I’m trying to do, even get in the 4.5, 4.6 range to really help change the game for my team.”

Winters Mill kicker Kamdyn Koch, left, committed over the summer to play college football at the University of Nebraska. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Kamdyn has been an integral part of coach Matt Miller’s program, serving as kicker and punter while also playing a huge role as a defensive back. This season will be no different as the Falcons look to improve on last year’s 3-6 record. The optimism around the program for this season is in large part due to the impact many expect Kamdyn to have in the locker room and on the field.

“We’re going to try and squeeze every last ounce of use out of him before he leaves us,” Miller said. “He could be impactful on both sides of the ball and should be on the field for us every meaningful snap.”

Miller also noted the type of all-around athlete Kamdyn is and how he’s developed in his three varsity seasons.

“If he wouldn’t be such a good kicker, there’d be a lot of schools that be interested in him at other spots,” Miller said. “He would definitely be playing football somewhere.”

Kamdyn has high hopes for himself as he looks to leave his mark as a Falcon before moving on to Nebraska next fall.

“I just want to be the best teammate I can be,” he said. “Obviously, make All-state with my punting and kicking, but even as a corner or receiver, I want to do the best I can and help my team get better.”