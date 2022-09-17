Twins Luke and Will Snyder lead Winters Mill football in 20-0 win over Francis Scott Key

Greyson Lyons takes part in the coin flip as Francis Scott Key, left, and Winters Mill get ready for their game at Winters Mill High School on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

It might seem like it’s been worked on in the backyard for years, but that’s only because the newly drawn-up play featuring twin brothers worked so well for Winters Mill football.

Luke and Will Snyder produced a 77-yard touchdown on a reverse that gave the Falcons some early separation from visiting Francis Scott Key in a 20-0 win Friday night.

Advertisement

“Anytime you get a win you take the time to enjoy it,” said Winters Mill coach Matthew Miller, who helped celebrate the return of Greyson Lyons as honorary captain two weeks after Lyons was revived on the field. “It was a good win, there’s some mistakes we got to clean up, but a win’s a win and I’ll take it.”

Greyson Lyons serves as honorary captain for Winters Mill football home opener: ‘It means everything’ https://t.co/0wmuyCs6t4 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) September 17, 2022

In the second quarter, Winters Mill enjoyed a slim 6-0 lead but wanted more. Deep in its own territory, the ball was pitched to running back Luke Snyder, who took off to the right side. Coming the other way was Will.

Advertisement

Will took the reverse from Luke and raced toward the left sideline. One cutback later, and Will was off for a 77-yard touchdown.

“We just put it in this week actually,” Will said when asked if it was standard in family backyard games. “But we got that intellectual twin stuff going on in the backfield.”

The play worked well enough to exceed Miller’s expectations.

“We thought that was something that would be there,” he said. “Obviously you hope for a touchdown. When we called it, I thought, ‘OK, get a nice first down, maybe flip the field.’ But you got a talented kid, let him make a play in space, they do special things.”

Winters Mill quarterback Caleb Crouch scores a touchdown on the opening drive against Francis Scott Key during Friday night's 20-0 win. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Miller credited his assistant with making the right calls all night long.

“I thought [offensive coordinator Mike Hoppe] called a good game,” Miller said. “He’s very timely with some of the things he did. We tell our kids, try to hold the ball, try to run the ball, try to play good defense. That was a formula for success tonight.”

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Winters Mill quarterback Caleb Crouch got the scoring started with a 10-yard bootleg keeper in the first quarter. Will Snyder’s touchdown made it 12-0 at halftime. Luke Snyder got his own score, rushing in from 6 yards out in the third quarter for the final margin.

“We got a diverse team. I love the boys back there, this is just a fun team to be on,” Will Snyder said. “I want to play to our ability and be the best we can be going forward.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Francis Scott Key put drives together but couldn’t finish them. The Eagles were stopped on fourth-and-short in Winters Mill territory in the first half. Another drive ran out of time before half, finishing at the Falcons’ 4.

“Little hiccups that take us out of the game,” Francis Scott Key first-year coach David Cunningham said. “I thought the offense did a lot, but the defense really stepped up.”

Friday was a homecoming for Cunningham, a 2008 Winters Mill graduate who played under Miller.

“I got to come back home to a place I used to play at, go up against a guy I learned a lot from,” Cunningham said. “I’m looking forward to building this up”

“I’m very proud of David,” Miller said. “David does things the right way. He knows how to talk to his kids and work with them. ... It is a pleasure to be able to coach against him, seeing someone come full circle.”