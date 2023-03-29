Jesse Tobias, Reed Postlethwait power Winters Mill boys lacrosse past Francis Scott Key, 14-6

FSK #6, Evan Austin scpres the 1st goal of the game on this shot in the 1st half. Winters Mill vs FSK boys lacrosse Tuesday March 28, 2023 at Winters Mill High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

In the Carroll County Athletic League opener, Winters Mill and Francis Scott Key boys lacrosse each looked to send a message and establish themselves as contenders by getting off to a fast start in county play. But it was Winters Mill’s aggressive offensive approach that was the difference.

Spearheaded by Jesse Tobias’ five goals and four more from fellow captain Reed Postlethwait, the Falcons’ offensive attack overwhelmed Francis Scott Key as Winters Mill walked away with a 14-6 win Tuesday.

Advertisement

“We’re always gonna be a good team when we play unselfish,” coach Darian Meador said. “We struggled with catching and finishing the last few weeks, so it’s good to see that improvement.”

After allowing the first goal of the game, the Falcons (1-1, 1-0 Carroll County) responded fast, scoring two goals less than 30 seconds apart. Winters Mill, which never trailed again, held FSK (0-3, 0-1) scoreless for the rest of the first half. With Tobias and Postlethwait leading the charge, the Falcons’ aggression was evident.

Advertisement

“They’re our captains so we look to them for a lot,” Meador said. “They both had good days and stepped up for us.”

Winters Mill's Jesse Tobias, right, makes a move towards the goal, defended by Francis Scott Key's Leo Villard in the first half of Tuesday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Postlethwait gave the Eagles the most problems Tuesday night. The midfielder not only found the back of the net multiple times, he made sharp cuts and precise passes and helped keep the Falcons offense on point throughout the game.

“You have to always account for him,” FSK coach Connor Brown said. “He’s so shifty, he has quite the shot.”

The Eagles, eager to make an impression of their own in county play, kept the game close in the second half thanks to a hat trick from Evan Austin. But in the end, the Winters Mill offense was too much to handle. Kyle Anderson scored three goals, while Ryan Thomas and William Litz each scored once for Winters Mill.

Winters Mill's Kamdyn Koch advances the ball down the field as Francis Scott Key's Evan Brown defends. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“When our offense is humming like that, it feels great,” Tobias said. “When it rains, it pours.”

With the boys lacrosse slate set to feature some competitive teams and some of the state’s most talented players this year, the Falcons left Tuesday’s game with an abundance of confidence.

Postlethwait feels that with the offensive firepower he and his teammates possess, the county title is in reach for the Falcons this spring.

“It was a good first county win,” he said. “We got to prove to the county that we’re legit.”

Advertisement

Winters Mill 14, Francis Scott Key 6

Winters Mill: Jesse Tobias (5), Reed Postlethwait (4), Kyle Anderson (3), Ryan Thomas (1), William Litz (1).

Francis Scott Key: Evan Austin (3).