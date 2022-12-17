Winters Mill boys basketball picks up win in home opener, 58-40, over Francis Scott Key

Winters Mill's Dallas Johnson (1) is introduced before the start of the first half of a boys basketball game between Winters Mill and Francis Scott Key, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Winters Mill High School in Westminster. Winters Mill was ahead 33-17 at halftime. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

There’s no place like home. Just ask the Winters Mill Falcons.

After losing their first two games on the road, the Falcons jumped on visiting Francis Scott Key early and never let up to open their home schedule with a win, 58-40, in the Carroll County opener for both teams Friday.

The Falcons were led by guard Dallas Johnson with 17 points. Kandi Mkpasi (14) and Owen Case (12) also scored in double digits for Winters Mill. Francis Scott Key was led by Ngatu Whitfield’s 12 points.

“We just kept the pressure up and played defense. We got the lead, and we came out with the win,” Johnson said. “It feels great to finally get that first win.”

The Falcons (1-2, 1-0) set the tone right from the start. Winters Mill used a Johnson 3-pointer, the team’s only one of the day, to take a 3-0 lead. After FSK’s Ben Stevens hit a layup, the Falcons went on an 11-2 run to end the first quarter with a 14-4 lead. Winters Mill took advantage of its quickness to capitalize on some Eagles turnovers, and scored a number of early baskets on fast break points.

“We played two good teams pretty — Hereford and River Hill — well at times, but at times we didn’t do a lot of the fundamental things in the two loses, " Falcons coach Dave Wynne said. “For us, trying to be consistent is so important, and I think we did that [early on]. It’s something that we’ve been working on.”

The second quarter was more of the same. The Eagles used two 3-pointers, both by Whitfield, to cut the lead to 18-10 with 6:11 left before half, but then the Falcons defense clamped down. Winters Mill went on an 11-0 run to make the lead 29-10. At that point, it was Key’s turn to go on a mini-run. The Eagles (0-4, 0-1) used 3-pointers by Whitfield and Tristen Finnegan to cut the lead to 33-17 at the break.

FSK came out of the break using two more 3-pointers, one by Whitfield and one by Jordan Fulmore to cut the lead to 35-23 with 6:35 left in the third quarter, but that was as close as they’d get. The Falcons held a 47-27 lead after the third and coasted the rest of the way.

“Coming back after those first two losses, we wanted our first home game to really stick out and get us a good start,” Case said. “We came in with more energy and more will to win, I think. We were doing things well that we hadn’t been doing in the two other games.”

The loss keeps FSK winless. Still, coach Tyler Forster was happy with the effort he saw from his team.

“We just have to be patient. We have a young team, and we have a lot of learning to do. I believe in this group, and the work they put in on a daily basis.” Forster said. “We’ve been coming out of the gate a little tentative. Winters Mill’s a good team, and we knew the battle we were facing.”