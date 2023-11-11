Winters Mill football continues historic season, defeating Williamsport, 33-12, for first trip to state quarterfinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill running backs Nico Baez, left, and Paris Lee, pose after the Falcons' win over Williamsport in a second-round playoff game Friday. (Tim Dashiell)

The last time anyone saw Matt Miller’s football team, the Falcons were in a bit of disarray.

Four days after losing starting quarterback Caleb Crouch after the senior tore his ACL, Winters Mill came out flat. With a new signal caller, the offense never found its rhythm in a loss to Westminster that cost the program an undefeated season and county championship.

Advertisement

Two weeks later, the Falcons made their playoff debut — and returned to the dominant, confident team many have become used to seeing.

Led by an offensive line hungry to make a statement with a bounce-back performance and an array of backs ready to take the pressure off newly minted starting quarterback Autin Utz, Winters Mill rushed for over 280 yards in Friday night’s 33-12 win over Williamsport in the Class 2A/1A West Region second round.

Advertisement

The win sends the Falcons to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

“That stung two weeks ago,” Miller said. “Our kids made it a point that they were going to be better this week and they put in the work, and kudos to them for playing hard and getting the win.”

Led by the running back duo of Paris Lee and Nico Baez, the Falcons dominated the line of scrimmage from the opening drive.

“It started with our O-line,” said Lee, who finished with 106 yards and two touchdowns. “They set the tone and made the holes. I knew I just had to run hard and showcase my talent.”

The pair often finished runs with an extreme level of physicality, taking it to defenders not just for extra yards, but to send a message to their Washington County foes.

“All the running backs knew we needed to put this game on our backs,” said Baez, who added 84 yards and a touchdown. “We came ready to take it to them.”

Along with Lee and Baez, Malachi Denning and Dallas Poole added rushing touchdowns on a night in which the Falcons didn’t attempt a single pass. Miller was pleased at his team’s execution in such a big moment.

“We made it a point that we wanted to establish the run game,” he said. “When you have three or four backs that can come in and consistently get positive yards, it makes us that much more dangerous.”

Advertisement

With the bench and the crowd hyped after every physical run and new set of downs, the Falcons defense built off the momentum and churned out an impressive performance of its own. Williamsport’s Corry Nelson rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, but his big day came when the game was far out of reach.

The Falcons held the Wildcats to 0-for-7 on third down, allowed one completed pass (which took place on the Wildcats’ first possession) and recorded three sacks.

With the Falcons advancing, they become one of eight teams left in the Class 2A/1A bracket. Each team will be reseeded and will learn where and when they play as early as Sunday. The Falcons are the only football team left standing in Carroll County.

Wherever the Falcons end up, the buzz around the program only grows as the Winters Mill faithful prepare to watch this historic run continue with the school’s first state quarterfinal game.

“Everyone started the season with the mindset that we were going to make history,” Baez said. “We’re ready to keep it going and win it all.”