Winters Mill football coach, athletic director reflect on program’s progress ahead of state quarterfinal debut

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When the eight remaining teams in Class 2A/1A meet for state quarterfinal matchups this weekend, teams with mixed levels of experience will be showcased on center stage, all fighting to advance to the next round.

While perennial powerhouses like two-time state champion Dunbar treat a trip to the state quarterfinals as an annual endeavor, schools like Winters Mill are entering uncharted territory.

Advertisement

When the Falcons face Forest Park at 4 p.m. Saturday at Dunbar High, it will be the first state quarterfinals appearance in program history.

While some programs catch lightning in a bottle and go on a Cinderella run, reaching this milestone is the result of something more for Winters Mill football.

Advertisement

The program’s recent success has been slowly brewing for a while now thanks to a system and culture put in place years ago, one that looks to be the catalyst a prolonged stretch of success.

“We want our kids to grow here,” Winters Mill athletic director Jennifer Gosselin said. ”Coach and his staff really make sure they have every opportunity to get better from day one.”

The program has been led for the last 11 years by Matt Miller, who has been a coach at Winters Mill for over 20 years overall. He knew from the beginning what kind of program he wanted to build.

“When I first got hired, I wanted to build a healthy program where kids knew they can come and be treated respectfully, but also held accountable,” he said. “Win or lose, they knew that they were surrounded by people that cared about them.”

With a vision and a plan in place, the Falcons’ success has been in large part due to Miller and his patience. While many programs tend to blow everything up and overcorrect after a couple rough years, the Falcons stayed the course and trusted in the foundation that had been put in place behind the scenes.

“Coach has always understood the importance of believing in his foundation,” Gosselin said. “It’s great to have a group in place keep working with our players even after a down year or two. It shows them that coach and his staff believe in them and it makes them more eager to come put in the work to be better.”

After years of instilling hard work, toughness, discipline and resiliency into the teams, Miller and Gosselin have finally seen the fruits of that labor. After a 3-5 finish and one-and-done playoff effort last season, the Falcons find themselves a school record 9-1 and three wins away from a state championship.

“It’s just been one of those years,” Miller said. “Everything has come together for us in a big way.”

Advertisement

Winters Mill head coach Matt Miler addresses his team following the Falcons' 7-6 victory over Francis Scott Key. (Timothy Dashiell)

While Miller admits his program is looked at as a “second or even third choice” to private schools or other schools in the area, it’s the development of the kids that committed to him since freshman year that has carried the torch this year and on this playoff run.

“We honestly haven’t done anything different from what we’ve been doing throughout the years,” Miller said. “We believe in the four-year education of the football player. We take these kids as ninth graders and build them to be the best they can possibly be by the time they’re seniors.”

While this year’s team is full of players who showed potential from the time they stepped on the field, many of the Falcons’ most important players this season are guys that stayed down, trusted Miller and the process and developed into some of the county’s best players over time.

“Malachi Denning and Paris Lee came in as these athletic, but smaller guys who were still developing freshmen and then took off,” Gosselin said. “Coach Matt and his guys really took the time and patience to mold them and help them grow and it’s been awesome to watch them play really well and become household names now.”

Denning and Lee have played key roles all season. But with an an injury to starting quarterback Caleb Crouch weeks ago, the pair stepped up even farther in the playoffs. They combined for over 100 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 33-12 win over Williamsport in the Class 2A/1A West Region second round.

“I talk to them before every game and they absolutely believe they are going to win no matter who it is next on the schedule,” Gosselin said. “That’s the type of confidence we have as a school.”

Advertisement

With Miller, Gosselin and a host of assistants, support staff and alumni all in lockstep with the vision for the program, the Falcons look to take the next step not just in 2023, but for years to come.

Win or lose Saturday, everyone will be introduced to the surging football program at Winters Mill High School.

“We have the coaches, we have the players and we have the culture set,” Gosselin said. “We believe that we can beat and compete with anybody.”