Winters Mill High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Winters Mill High School.
Justin Toney is headed to Juniata College with plans on doubling up with football and men’s lacrosse. Toney helped Winters Mill’s football team to a 4-5 record last fall. Falcons quarterback Matheo Cuenca is off to Wagner College, where he’ll aim for playing time in the Northeast Conference.
Cuenca threw for 1,497 yards and 14 touchdowns, both second best in the Carroll County Athletic League He also scored five touchdowns en route to a second-team all-county selection.
York College is getting a pair of Winters Mill players in Jack Mitzefelt on the boys side and Megan Paschall on the girls side. Paschall is a two-time first-team all-county pick; Mitzelfelt earned first-team all-county honors last fall as well.
Hailey Donati is bound for Washington College to join the school’s trap and skeet shooting team. It has been an official varsity sport at the Chestertown college for two years.
Field Hockey
Ashley Berrol, St. Mary’s
Football
Matheo Cuenca, Wagner
Justin Toney, Juniata
Golf
Emil Serafin, Mount St. Mary’s
Boys Lacrosse
Brady McGuire, Piedmont College
Justin Toney, Juniata
Boys Soccer
Jack Mitzelfelt, York College
Girls Soccer
Emma Alascia, Notre Dame of Maryland Univ.
Megan Paschall, York College
Softball
Kassidy Gibson, Juniata College
Swimming
Hannah Sloan, Mount St. Mary’s
Trap & Skeet
Hailey Donati, Washington College