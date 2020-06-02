xml:space="preserve">
Winters Mill High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

By
Carroll County Times
Jun 02, 2020 6:00 AM
Winters Mill's Kiyomi Mastro (1) is cheered on by her teammates as she's introduced before a girls soccer game against Westminster at Winters Mill High School on Saturday, October 12.
Winters Mill's Kiyomi Mastro (1) is cheered on by her teammates as she's introduced before a girls soccer game against Westminster at Winters Mill High School on Saturday, October 12. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Winters Mill High School.

Justin Toney is headed to Juniata College with plans on doubling up with football and men’s lacrosse. Toney helped Winters Mill’s football team to a 4-5 record last fall. Falcons quarterback Matheo Cuenca is off to Wagner College, where he’ll aim for playing time in the Northeast Conference.
Cuenca threw for 1,497 yards and 14 touchdowns, both second best in the Carroll County Athletic League He also scored five touchdowns en route to a second-team all-county selection.

York College is getting a pair of Winters Mill players in Jack Mitzefelt on the boys side and Megan Paschall on the girls side. Paschall is a two-time first-team all-county pick; Mitzelfelt earned first-team all-county honors last fall as well.

Hailey Donati is bound for Washington College to join the school’s trap and skeet shooting team. It has been an official varsity sport at the Chestertown college for two years.

Field Hockey

Ashley Berrol, St. Mary’s

Football

Matheo Cuenca, Wagner

Justin Toney, Juniata

Golf

Emil Serafin, Mount St. Mary’s

Boys Lacrosse

Brady McGuire, Piedmont College

Justin Toney, Juniata

Boys Soccer

Jack Mitzelfelt, York College

Girls Soccer

Emma Alascia, Notre Dame of Maryland Univ.

Megan Paschall, York College

Softball

Kassidy Gibson, Juniata College

Swimming

Hannah Sloan, Mount St. Mary’s

Trap & Skeet

Hailey Donati, Washington College

