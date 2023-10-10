Westminster girls soccer’s defensive identity on full display in 1-0 shutout of Winters Mill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Goalie Andi Zaslow, left, and midfielder Jennifer Vasquez pose after Westminster's 1-0 victory over Winters Mill on Monday. Zaslow made three saves in goal playing the second half and Vasquez scored the game's only goal. (Timothy Dashiell)

With weather forecasts across Carroll County calling for heavy rain just minutes after the opening whistle, many expected the girls soccer matchup between Westminster and Winters Mill to be a low-scoring, defensive affair.

That’s just fine for the Owls; it’s an environment they’re built to thrive in.

Advertisement

Spearheaded by a stout defensive unit that has been developed and prioritized throughout the season, Jennifer Vasquez’s early goal was all Westminster needed as the defense held strong to defeat Winters Mill, 1-0, Monday for the senior night victory.

“I’m a big believer of being strong in the back and working our way forward,” Westminster coach Shawn Taylor said. “All year long, they’ve just been a wall back there.”

Advertisement

While the defense was on display early and often in the first half, the Owls’ offense held up its end of the bargain. Controlling the ball from the opening moments, the Owls pressured the Winters Mil defense with multiple scoring opportunities and solid shots on goal. Ultimately, Vasquez was able to find the back of the net for what stood as the game’s lone goal.

“I just saw the opening and took it,” she said. “We were possessing the ball well.”

The Owls played multiple goalies, but each brought the same intensity. Despite switching from Clara Kemp to fellow junior Andi Zaslow, Taylor saw his team perform to the high standards the team has on the defensive end. He has been impressed with his girls’ progression throughout the season.

“Lots of communication, lots of movement,” he said. “We have two phenomenal goalies that we alternate and it’s easy when we all stay consistent.”

Kemp recorded two saves on the night, while Zaslow came in and preserved the shutout with three saves of her own in the second hald, including a diving save with under a minute left to seal the victory. The team’s stellar defensive effort was a surprise to no one on the Owls sideline as they know how far they’ve come this season.

“We’ve solidified ourselves on defense throughout the season,” Zaslow said. “We are really aggressive and we’ve done so much better communicating and playing with each other.”

Next thing to work on for the Owls: consistency.

As they look toward the end of the regular season and a playoff run, Taylor knows that a dominant defensive effort can provide the team all the momentum it needs to make a run at regional and state championships this year.

Advertisement

“Overall I was pleased,” he said. “Now it’s time to keep it rolling.”