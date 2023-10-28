Westminster football ends Winters Mill’s undefeated run, clinches Carroll County title with 34-10 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill running back, Paris Lee is forced out of bounds by WestminsterÕs Isaiah Sprinkle after picking up a second half first down. Westminster takes the county title by defeating visiting Winters 34-10, Friday night in Westminster. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Football fan or not, there were a ton of reasons to be at Ruby Field Friday night.

The Westminster faithful showed out for senior night as football players and cheerleaders were honored. Speaking of being honored, Terry Molloy was nearly brought to tears as he was honored by his co-workers and family, all there to celebrate the longtime athletic director who is set to retire in December after over 20 years .

Advertisement

“Terry has created an incredible sports culture here,” Owls football coach Chris Bassler said. “It’s one of the things that attracted me here to be a head coach. We wouldn’t have any of the success we’ve had here as an athletic department without somebody like him leading the way.”

For one of the last times, Molloy was able to look around at the sea of blue and black and the spirited atmosphere he has developed around his athletic program through the years. Bassler and his team once again gave everyone a reason to go home happy — clinching the Carroll County football title.

Advertisement

Led by the backfield duo of auarterback Kyrece Walker and running back Raquan Warfield, the Owls dominated the game from the start, finishing with a 34-10 win.

“We’ve been preaching for a long time that we needed to play a full football game,” Bassler said. “I thought tonight from the first kickoff we executed pretty well the whole night.”

Bassler leaned on Warfield early as he picked up 50 rushing yards on the first drive alone. After a slow start to the beginning of the season behind a young offensive line, everyone on the offense has grown up fast, becoming one of the most dominant units in the area the past couple of weeks.

Warfield, who finished with 132 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, gave all the credit to his offensive line for his breakout month.

“I wouldn’t be having these weeks if it wasn’t for my O-line,” he said. “Coach has been telling me to be patient, hit the holes when they’re there and do my thing.”

With Warfield’s first score and Walker’s 42-yard touchdown on a fourth down run, the Owls went into the half with a commanding 14-2 lead, the only blemish being a safety after a high snap to Walker on a second-quarter drive.

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker breaks free from the secondary scoring the Owls' second touchdown of Friday's win over Winters Mill. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

“We came out hot and it was because of our energy,” Walker said. “We still have some things to clean up but, it was as complete a game as we have had this year.”

Without quarterback Caleb Crouch, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s game, the Falcons offense struggled. Backup quarterback Autin Utz filled in admirably, even throwing a late touchdown to Tyler Carroll to muster some offensive points for the Falcons.

Advertisement

In the end, it was a 1-for-11 effort on third down that did the Falcons in as they were unable to consistently move the ball on the Owls.

Bassler knows performances like the one on the defensive end are key to a Westminster playoff run.

“As you go deeper in the playoffs, you have to play great defense,” he said. “These offenses are going to be tough to go against. I like the effort we put on tonight in preparation for what we are going to see in the next couple of weeks.”

Westminster's Casey Heisig pads the Owls' lead with a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Another key to the Owls as they prepare for the playoffs: Walker. The senior added two passing touchdowns to his first-quarter rushing score, showcasing once again how explosive the offense can be under his leadership.

After finding Casey Heisig for a 12-yard touchdown, Walker put an exclamation point on the championship victory in the fourth quarter. Walker hit Isaiah Sprinkle in stride for an 85-yard touchdown pass. It was the fitting end to a championship performance as the Owls finished the game off and left Ruby field with the 34-10 win and the county title.

“My quarterback trusted me,” Sprinkle said with a huge grin. “He gave me a chance to make a play.”

Advertisement

Proud of their accomplishment and looking forward to hosting a home playoff game next week, the word of the night around the program after the game was “more.” Walker and Bassler know that while the county title is sweet, the program has much higher aspirations for the rest of the 2023 season.

“We want it all,” Walker said. “County, state title, we coming for everything we worked hard for this year.”