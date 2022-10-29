No. 9 Westminster football closes regular season with 28-10 win over rival Winters Mill

Westminster receiver Tristen Champoux, left, is tackled by a Winters Mill defender after making a catch during a football game at Winters Mill High School on Friday, October 28, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

When things start to go bad for the Westminster Owls, they generally turn to the duo of Kyrece Walker and Mason Fisher. Friday night at Winters Mill, the formula worked again.

The duo combined for three second-half touchdowns to give visiting Westminster a 28-10 victory over crosstown rival Winters Mill in a Carroll County league contest.

The victory gave the ninth-ranked Owls (8-1, 5-1) a share of the county championship as they head into the state playoffs next week. Liberty and South Carroll also shared first place with wins over Century and Francis Scott Key, respectively, Friday night.

Westminster's Kyrece Walker, right, follows the block of lineman Jalen Jones on a running play during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“We just came out flat and I blame that on me,” Walker said. “I missed some reads and I wasn’t playing to my best effort. We came back in the second half and got the win, and that’s all that matters in the end.”

The Winters Mill defense did a good job in the first half of limiting the Owls offense. In fact, it was Winters Mill (3-6, 2-4) who scored first.

After holding Westminster on its first drive, Winters Mill took over at the Westminster 43. The Falcons drove to the 16 and got a 32-yard field goal from Kamdyn Koch to take a 3-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Westminster's Mikey Simons tries to get past a diving tackle attempt by Winters Mill's Jesse Tobias during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Owls got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter. After taking over at their own 47-yard line, the Owls hit their biggest play of the half when Walker found running back Mikey Simons for a 25-yard pass which took the ball down to the Winters Mill 22-yard line. Five plays later, Simons capped the drive off with a 1-yard run, giving the Owls a 7-3 lead.

The second half was all Westminster with the Owls doing what they hadn’t done in the first half, namely finishing drives.

On the second play of the half, Simons took a handoff up the middle for a 23-yard gain. Two plays later, Walker found KeyonDre Groomes for a 35-yard completion to take the ball to the Falcons 3-yard line. Walker did the rest from there, scoring on the second play to give Westminster a 14-3 lead.

Later in the third, Westminster got the ball back after an 11-play Winters Mill drive stalled. Starting at their own 20, the Owls started the drive with a 24-yard run by Walker and a 15-yard run by Simons. Four plays later, Walker called his own number and capped the 80-yard drive when he ran around the left tackle for a 16-yard touchdown to take the lead to 21-3 early in the fourth quarter.

After holding the Falcons to a three-and-out, it took Westminster only one play to extend the lead. From his own 25-yard line, Walker found Mason Fisher in the flat and Fisher did the rest, turning on the jets up the left sideline to score a 75-yard touchdown and extend the lead to 28-3 with 7:30 left.

“I saw the kid playing off me, and Kyrece and I looked at each other,” Fisher said. “I caught it and turned it up, and got two amazing blocks. I broke a tackle on the sideline, and I saw a yard and ran.”

Winters Mill’s Will Snyder closed out the scoring when he caught a 20-yard pass from Caleb Crouch with 3:49 left.

“We started executing in the second half, and got back to playing football our way, and the second half went the way we wanted to,” Owls coach Chris Bassler said. “We didn’t execute in the first half on both sides of the ball. They’re well-coached, and they always give us their best shot. That’s a credit to them and their kids.”