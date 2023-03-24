Jess Kent scores 100th career goal as Westminster girls lacrosse defeats South River, 16-6

South River's Claire Werwie , left, knocks the ball loose from Westminster's Emma Youngling in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Strong defense led to a second-half offensive explosion for Tori McDonald’s Westminster girls lacrosse team Thursday night. Five different Owls scored a goal but none meant more than Jess Kent’s fourth of the night. It was the 100th of her career, highlighting a 16-6 win over South River.

No one was happier for Kent than her coach. McDonald’s face beamed with pride as she grabbed the game ball from the official shortly after the milestone goal.

“It’s all because of her hard work and her determination,” McDonald said. “One hundred goals in her career so far and she still has so much more go with us here at Westminster, but that is a fantastic accomplishment.”

Kent credited the team-first play style as the reason she was able to rack up so many goals throughout the years.

“I definitely couldn’t have got to my 100th goal without my teammates,” Kent said. “They really helped me and had some amazing passes.”

Westminster's Jess Kent, right, faces off against South River's Adella Norton, left, in the first half of Thursday's game. Kent scored her 100th career goal in the Owls' victory. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Owls’ brand of team lacrosse was on display from the opening whistle. It was amplified in the second half where the Owls scored 12 goals.

Offensively, they worked the ball around the Seahawks defense, waiting until the right moment to find someone open and ready to shoot from the outside, or cutting free across the middle.

Often times that person cutting free was Emma Youngling. The senior attack was sharp, converting a team-best seven goals on nine shots. The ball movement was key in the number of opportunities she was able to get.

“We worked the ball around and we weren’t just running through one player,” Youngling said. “Each time, we really had that team connection there.”

Paige Moreland was the team’s top facilitator with five assists. Kate McAlonan backed Kent and Youngling with three goals.

Westminster's Kate McAlonan, left, shoots and scores against South River in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A lot of the explosive offense was generated by smothering defense. The Seahawks offense struggled to find gaps in the defense and capitalize on ground balls. The Owls (2-0) also controlled a majority of the draws as McDonald was impressed with her midfielders, noting how their success got the offense going.

“Defensively, we were able to shut down drives, our middies did a fantastic job possessing the ball from the get on the draw circle. They were pivotal in setting up many fast breaks to our attacking end.”

Only two games into the season, the team is still working to develop more chemistry heading to the rest of the season. But McDonald loves the way her team picked up the victory.

“I think it was a fantastic team win, McDonald said. “The best thing about this win is that we worked as a team all over the field.