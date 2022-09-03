Westminster football starts its season strong, using a balanced offense and stingy defense to roll past South River, 33-0

The Westminster Owls began last season losing their first four games. This year, they wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.

Mission accomplished.

The Owls used an opportunistic and punishing defense and a balanced offense to defeat Anne Arundel County’s South River, 33-0, in the season opener for both teams.

“We really wanted to get a good tempo going and to set the mood for the season,” Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker said. “We are running a new offense this year because we had a pocket passer last year, and we have me as a dual threat this year.”

South River defenders Devin Harper (50), Xaiver Timmons (23) and Blake Burrows (1) try to bring down wide receiver Mason Fisher during Friday's game. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

The teams played relatively even in what looked like a first game for both in the first quarter. Fittingly, it was a mistake midway through the period that led to the game’s first points.

On a fourth and 11 from their own 16, South River’s center snapped the ball over the head of Seahawk’s punter Garret Bates. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Westminster the 2-0 advantage.

The Owls added to their lead late in the first quarter. After a Mason Fisher interception set the Owls up at their own 26, Westminster used an efficient offense to set up a 12-play drive that was capped by a Fisher 15-yard reception from Walker for a 9-0 lead with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.

“It was a trick play,” Walker said. “They bit on it, and I hit him on a fade route with an over-the-shoulder throw. He made a great catch.”

Midway through the third quarter, the Owls went on a nine-play, 71-yard drive to extend the lead. KeyonDre Groomes provided most of the offense on the ground in the drive, accounting for 55 yards, including the final 25, to run the lead to 16-0 after the extra point with 3:31 left in the first half.

The Owls still weren’t done, getting a 26-yard field goal by Owen Harris on the last play of the half to make it 19-0 at the break.

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker looks to pass against South River during Friday's game. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

Westminster took away any South River comeback hopes on the first drive of the second half. The Owls used a mix of the run and the pass, including a key completion on third down by Fisher for 11 yards to keep the drive alive. The 74-yard drive was capped off by a Walker run from a yard out to make it 26-0 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

The Owls closed out the scoring late in the game when they capitalized on another mistake. South River couldn’t handle a punt on its own 10. It was picked up by Westminster’s Groomes, who ran the ball in from the 7-yard line for the final margin with 29 seconds left.

Westminster has now conquered its first demons, but the next three weeks will tell a lot about how their season goes. Westminster will play at Linganore next weekend, then home against South Carroll and then Dundalk. All three teams went deep into the playoffs last season.

“If you want to be a good team then you have to beat good teams,” Westminster coach Chris Bassler said. “We’re not going to shy away from anyone. It will be a tough stretch, but I think we’ll be ready.”