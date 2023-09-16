Kyrece Walker accounts for five touchdowns as Westminster football defeats South Carroll, 42-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South Carroll runner Cutter Stanton is stopped by Westminster defenders Timothy Johns, left, and Clayton Dorsey during a football game at South Carroll High School on Friday, September 15, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

It might have taken three weeks, a tough loss and two games in five days, but coach Chris Bassler finally got what he wanted from his Westminster football team: a complete game.

The effort was spearhead by quarterback Kyrece Walker, whose five total touchdowns paved the way as the Owls defeated South Carroll, 42-0, Friday in the Carroll County opener for both teams.

Advertisement

Westminster was coming off a loss Monday to Frederick in a game that moved from last Friday because of storms.

“I’m proud of them.” Bassler said ”We had a lot of guys with bumps and bruises from Monday and, you know, they really focused on practicing hard this week and coming out and playing Westminster football.”

Advertisement

The Owls offense was on display early, going on an explosive drive early in the first quarter that was capped off with a 40-yard Walker touchdown run.

“I wasn’t really worried about touchdowns,” Walker said. “I just wanted to win. It’s my job to put us in the best position.”

Walker finished with four passing touchdowns and the one rushing score. In the rare moments he found himself in trouble, receiver Clayton Dorsey got himself open. In sync with his quarterback every time a play broke down, the pair connected for three touchdowns as the lead quickly ballooned and the Cavilers soon found themselves outmatched.

“He’s my guy.” Dorsey said. “All I got to do is work hard and get open and I know he’ll find me.”

The Westminster defense held up their end of the bargain, holding the Cavaliers to 1-for-9 third down conversions as the offense failed to get going. The Cavaliers most promising drive was halted when a Caleb Evans pass was tipped by defensive end Jah Donald and intercepted by Tyler Leppert.

“We work on perfection every day, every rep,” cornerback Rakim Warfield said. “We did a great job today, stopping the pass and the run and now we got that confidence.”

Westminster's Clayton Dorsey gets airborne to catch a pass for a touchdown in front of South Carroll's Rion Camponeschi during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Warfield put a big hit on receiver Ian Stanley that jarred a pass lose and put an exclamation point on the shutout for the defense.

The Cavaliers go back out of county next week, playing at Walkersville. With another couple of weeks until the Owls face a second county opponent, Bassler left Friday’s game satisfied but hungry for more as the Owls continue to build after such a dominating start to the conference schedule.

Advertisement

“Coach always says we got 24 hours and it’s only the next team,” Walker said. “We got Walkersville next week and hopefully we can come out and do the same things we did today.”