Westminster volleyball bounces back after dropping a set to beat Oakdale, 3-1, in regional playoff opener

Westminster volleyball lost the first set of Thursday night’s Class 3A West Region I quarterfinal against Oakdale, but the momentum still seemed to swing toward the Owls.

They shook off the opening loss taking the next three sets to defeat Oakdale, 3-1 (25-23, 25-8, 25-22, 25-9), to advance to the regional semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Linganore-South Hagerstown match.

Down 18-13 in the first set, Westminster’s Emma Reaves came alive and recorded multiple kills. Westminster lost the first set, but the late comeback and the home-court advantage kept hope alive for the second-seeded Owls.

“My teammates cheering me on after every kill just gives me more energy every single time,” Reaves said. “It encourages me to keep going.”

Reaves is a senior and she was not going to bow out of the playoffs in the first round.

“This is my last season of volleyball, ever,” Reaves, who’s entertaining Division I track and field offers, said. “I really just wanted to put everything that I have left out there so that I have nothing left to think about once it’s all done. I think the whole team really pulled it together.”

Oakdale recorded eight service aces in the first set alone, prompting Westminster coach Ben Lee to make some changes. They worked, as his team only gave up two aces over the final three sets.

“Defense just got back to the basics, started settling down,” Lee said. “They were tight. We just got a little bit looser, regrouped ourselves, got settled. As I say, ‘One good pass will change everything.’ So that’s what we did. We got one good pass, one good kill, get the momentum back, and that’s all we needed.”

In the third set of a 1-1 match, Reaves struggled on defense from her spot on the back line. Lee subbed her out for a bit and then put her back into the game when the Owls faced an 18-10 deficit. Westminster then scored six straight points with Reaves in and ended the set on a 15-4 run to take a crucial 2-1 lead in the match. Reaves had multiple powerful kills during the end of the third set.

“[Reaves] means everything to this team, as a senior, as a leader,” Lee said. “She did struggle there. Just brought her back off, let her regroup herself, and get right back on. The team knows she’s back; she’s ready to go. That’s all we need, and I have people on the bench that can handle it for a couple of points to give [Reaves] a break, to get her to reset.”

In addition to Reaves’ 18 kills throughout the match, Avery Pelletier was a difference-maker for the Owls. Pelletier finished the match with nine kills and a team-high five blocks. She was especially important in the last moments of each set, keeping Oakdale off guard by setting some passes to her and tapping others over the net for easy points.

“They know that once we hit 20, it’s press. We have to finish it, or we lose,” Lee said.