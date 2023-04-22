Westminster softball takes late lead, holds on for 9-7 win against Manchester Valley

After giving up back-to-back home runs in a five-run top of the fourth, some Westminster fans had concerned looks on their faces as the Owls found themselves down.

But watching coach April Sexton’s team hustle off the field after the third out of a long inning gave a sense of hope. With smiles on their faces and encouraging messages for each other, every girl was locked in, confident and ready to respond.

The Owls countered with a six-run fifth inning and holding on for the 9-7 win Friday night.

“Game’s not over yet, one run at a time,” Sexton told her team as they made the comeback.

Kaitlyn Clark’s RBI single was one of the many times the Owls took advantage of runners put on base from Manchester Valley errors, as Makenna Deane did all she could on the mound, striking out six and walking none. Five of her nine allowed runs were unearned.

Clark went 4-for-4 on the day and her sixth-inning single gave the first baseman her third RBI on the night. Clark, who leads the team in RBIs on the season, was confident in herself and her teammates all game despite the deficit.

“We all wanted it and we knew we were going to fight to the very end, no matter what was going to happen,” she said.

Clark and Gina Sullivan both notched multi-hit games for the Owls, with Sullivan finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Late in the game, there was a different Sullivan that Sexton turned to with the game on the line.

Brook Sullivan made her varsity debut in the top of the sixth inning. With just a two-run lead, she recorded the four-out save to clinch the victory. The freshman looked right at home on the varsity level, staying calm as she took down the dangerous top of the Manchester Valley order in the seventh inning.

“It was kind of scary at first but then I just pushed through,” she said. “It’s all about keeping a good mindset and just trying my hardest.”

The win moves the Owls to 8-5 on the season, but more importantly, displayed the resolve needed for tough tests upcoming in the season’s home stretch. Sexton and her staff were extremely proud of her team’s mental toughness, battling back after finding themselves down.

“We showed up and we played to the end,” Sexton said. “We never gave up.”