Owen Streett scores twice as Westminster boys soccer defeats Manchester Valley, 3-2: ‘We’re the team to beat’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two of the Carroll County’s top boys soccer teams faced off Thursday night with both Westminster and Manchester Valley — two teams unbeaten through two county games — knowing going in how important this game would be in determining a county champion.

The back-and-forth contest became more intense as players on both teams left their all on Ruby Field. Ultimately, the Owls prevailed, defeating the Mavericks, 3-2, behind two goals from Owen Streett and some key defensive adjustments.

Advertisement

“It was another resilient effort,” coach Jim Reigel said. “It was a game that featured the two top teams in the county. We left it all on the field tonight.”

The Owls started fast as Streett struck early with a goal off a deflection. Streett did a little bit of everything for the Owls, playing multiple positions and setting the tone with how vocal he was leading his younger teammates throughout what was an intense game where emotions ran high.

Advertisement

“He’s a strong kid,” Reiger said. “He’s tough. He’s tenacious. He just works. He sees opportunities and continues to work. The sky’s the limit for what he can accomplish.”

Just when it looked like the Owls had control of the game, Manchester Valley’s Grant Miller took matters into his own hands. Miller scored two consecutive goals to give the Mavericks the lead heading into the half.

Down 2-1, Reiger and his team knew if they didn’t do something about Miller, he would continue to be a problem.

“We knew he was the striker and the main goal scorer for them,” Streett said. “We knew that we had to shut him down and not let him shoot on his right.”

With the defensive adjustments applied and the game settling down after some tense moments, Westminster goalkeeper Anthony McPeak was brilliant. The sophomore’s five saves anchored an Owls defense that held the Mavericks scoreless in the second half.

Streett scored his second goal of the game with 14 minutes left to put the Owls up 3-2, and the defense did its job the rest of the way as a final McPeak save with under a minute left sealed the victory for Westminster.

Westminster's Owen Streett, left, reacts after scoring a second half goal against Manchester Valley. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

“We just stayed calm after giving up the first two,” McPeak said. “Even when we were down, we knew that if everyone did their job, we’d be fine.”

The “everyone” McPeak refers to consists of a roster with only four seniors. Coming into the season having to replace 10 graduating players, the Owls were aware of many that projected them to slip this season.

Advertisement

Streett, McPeak and the rest of the squad walked away from Thursday’s win with even more confidence. Adding to a resume that already included a road victory against last year’s county champion, Liberty, the battle lines have been drawn as the final stretch of the season quickly approaches.

“We’re already 3-0,” Streett said with a grin. “People thought we might not have a good team this year but we’re here and we’re the team to beat.”

Westminster 3, Manchester Valley 2

W- Owen Streett (2), Gabe Dintino (1)

MV- Grant Miller (2)