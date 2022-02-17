Westminster boys basketball has a successful senior night, beating Manchester Valley, 51-38

On a night where the program’s seniors were honored, Westminster made sure it one more happy memory inside its home gym, delighting the locals with a 51-38 win over Manchester Valley.
Head Coach Steve Byrnes noted that it being senior night served as motivation for the team.
“[Senior night] made it easy. The first thing we were hoping to do was let the seniors play a good game and get us off to a good start, which they did. And the guys have really been coming together a lot in the last couple weeks,” Byrnes said. “So our game plan was to out-play Man Valley, ‘cause they always bring it, that was No. 1 in our book.”
The game unfolded with back and forth scoring and aggressive defense from both teams. However, each struggled to make shots and establish a clear advantage. Ultimately, Westminster seized the lead with a shot from senior Billy Hyatt-Otovic with 40 seconds left in the quarter, initialing a surge of energy that carried Westminster to a 15-10 lead after one quarter.
As the second quarter began, Westminster kept its momentum. Liam Long hit a 3-pointer to push the lead 21-13. Long led Westminster in scoring with 20 points.
Despite a valiant effort from Manchester Valley to keep it close, Westminster closed the half with a 28-20 lead.
In the second half, Westminster maintained a significant lead, though not without pushback from Manchester Valley. Leadership efforts from junior Xavier Grogg and significant defense from junior Markel Brown kept the Mavericks battling.
“Xavier Grogg, he’s been a steady presence for us all year long, both defensively and offensively. ... X led the way with 13 points for us, so he’s our leader on and off the court,” Manchester Valley coach Chris Wunder said. “And then, Markel’s another hard worker that always works on the defensive end and is always looking to get rebounds.”
A full-court press defense from Westminster and continued scoring by Long kept the Owls ahead 38-23 after three.
Westminster further increased their lead in the fourth quarter with scoring work from junior Ashton Stewart, who finished with 14 points. The notable efforts of underclassmen closed out the game, a symbolic passing of the torch from Westminster’s seniors.
Byrnes noted that, despite prominent scoring from specific players, the Owls have a more team-first mindset heading into the playoffs.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
“We’ve been preaching five guys on a string, and team play, so right now I just want to say that I think the team as a whole is what’s making this work,” he said. “We had a tough start to the season and had a tough schedule but the guys have really been pulling it together the last few weeks, playing as a team, and that’s what’s getting us to play to the level that we’re feeling pretty confident going into playoffs.”