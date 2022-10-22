Westminster football rallies to beat Liberty in overtime, 28-27, to move into first-place tie

Westminster's Clayton Dorsey takes a hit from Liberty's Dean Beaumier after a catch during a football game at Westminster High School on Friday, October 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Liberty Lions had a chance to win the Carroll County title last night. The host Westminster Owls had other plans, though.

The Owls tied the game with 19.6 seconds left on a Kyrece Walker touchdown pass, then got a Walker touchdown run and a successful extra point, after Liberty missed their point after touchdown attempt, to beat the Lions, who were previously unbeaten in the county, 28-27, before a packed house at Ruby Field.

“This just shows our heart, our courage, all the work since the summer,” Walker said. “This is how we came together when it means the most.”

The win means that Westminster, Liberty and South Carroll each enter the last week of the regular season tied for first place in the county with one loss.

“Not too much to say. We made too many mistakes,” Liberty Quarterback Jack Pellicciotti said. “We didn’t play a great first half. Give them credit, they played a great football game. In the end, they just made one more play than we did.”

After the teams played a tight first half to a 7-7 stalemate, the game began to open up in the second half. In fact, it really opened up on the first play of the second half.

The Lions decided to try a squib kick to begin the third quarter. The ball bounced at the 25-yard line, and was picked up by Mason Fisher. The senior darted down the middle of the field and then down the sideline for a 75-yard run to give Westminster a 14-7 lead.

Liberty tied the game late in the third quarter when Pellicciotti found Carson Strubble in the back of the end zone.

After a long Westminster drive stalled, Pellicciotti went to work again. This time, the Lions mounted an 84-yard drive to take the lead. The key play of the drive was when Sam Evans caught a 44-yard pass on third-and-25 pass from Pellicciotti with 3:25 left to set the Lions up at the 18. On the next play, Pellicciotti found Struble again to give the Lions a 21-14 lead with 2:47 left.

The Owls (7-1, 4-1) responded. Walker used his arm and his feet to lead the Owls on an 80-yard drive of their own. The Owls ran a misdirection play that left Fisher open in the back of the end zone. After the extra point, the teams were tied in the closing seconds.

“We practice our two-minute drill every day,” Fisher said. “We practice, we execute and we finish. “Tonight, we finished. I could have pouted about the big play Sam Evans made on me, but I kept my head up. We had an 80-yard drive down the field, and I did my job.”

Liberty (5-3, 4-1) had the ball in first in the overtime and it took the Lions two plays to score. On second-and-goal from the 5, Phillip Sackett got open just inside the pylon, and Pellicciotti hit him in stride to give Liberty a 27-21 lead, pending the extra point. The snap was bobbled, however, and Austin Cirri never got a chance to kick.

Westminster responded with a 10-yard Walker run to tie the game. Kicker Owen Harris won the game on a kick that split the uprights, touching off a wild celebration.

“Every year when we play Liberty, it always comes down to one play,” Westminster coach Chris Bassler said. “This was a game that both teams really wanted to have and tonight it went our way.”