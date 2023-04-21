Brady Covey scores 8 as Westminster boys lacrosse defeats Liberty, 17-4, to remain unbeaten in county

With a highly anticipated matchup against Winters Mill — the only other team unbeaten in county play — on the horizon, Westminster coach Stephen DeFeo didn’t want his team prematurely looking past Liberty and ahead to a high-stakes rivalry game.

Luckily, his team was locked in for senior night Thursday as Brady Covey was one of several Owls looking to put on a show in their final regular-season home game.

Advertisement

“Our seniors are our leaders,” Alex Johnson, a junior, said of his teammates. “These guys mean so much to everybody on the team, they set high expectations for everyone.”

Covey led a relentless offensive attack, finishing with eight goals as six Owls scored in the dominant 17-4 win.

Advertisement

“The team came out ready to play tonight,” DeFeo said. “The seniors represented well and the rest of the guys followed right behind. We played great as a team.”

Covey was seemingly unstoppable in a physical, penalty-filled game. The Merrimack College commit embraced the physical play, bouncing off checks and weaving his way through the Liberty defense for goals throughout the game. When double-teamed, he found the open player cutting across the middle for open shots.

“I felt like my guy was overplaying me at times,” he said. “I was able to just get in there and take advantage of open opportunities.”

A big reason Covey and others on the attack had so many opportunities throughout the game was Johnson’s excellent day in the middle. He went 19 of 21 on faceoffs, allowing the Owls to play “make it, take it” lacrosse.

“It’s a huge advantage,” Johnson said. “We have such a great offense, so it’s important to give them as many possessions as possible.”

The Owls (9-1, 4-0 Carroll County) remain undefeated in the league. DeFeo notes how a dominant win not only sends the seniors out the right way, but showcases his team’s progress throughout the season.

“There’s a lot of athleticism, a ton of senior leadership on the field for us,” he said. “Guys are still developing and learning. We haven’t played our best lacrosse yet.”

Westminster 17, Liberty 4

Advertisement

W- Brady Covey (8), Austin Hardesty (3), Jackson Zaranski (3), Mason Fisher (1), Cam Webb (1), Aiden Midkiff (1)

L- Jonah Rohrer (2), Ethan Addison (1), Jacob Hiedtman (1)