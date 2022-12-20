Westminster girls basketball showcases tenacious defensive, offensive balance in 52-35 win over Glenelg

Westminster #13, Maddie Stauder, drives up the court on a fast break in the 1st half. Glenelg vs Westminster girls basketball Monday December 19, 2022 at Glenelg High School. The Owls defeated the Gladiators 52-35. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Midway through Monday’s third quarter, Glenelg trailed visiting Westminster by 10 with an opportunity to cut the lead to single digits. The Owls had other ideas.

As they’d done throughout the night, the Owls read the Gladiators’ passing lane, stealing the ball and setting up a fast break opportunity. Sophomore Maddy Gassman caught a pass in transition and completed the 3-point play, pushing the lead to 13. It was a microcosm of Westminster’s defensive tenacity and ability to regain control anytime Glenelg seemingly grabbed momentum in the Owls’ 52-35 win.

“I think that just the energy really helped us get through, and even if they scored, we just didn’t let it get to us,” Gassman said. “We just brought our energy back and just kept winning.”

Westminster’s stifling perimeter defense began early on. The Owls (4-1) deployed their press, forcing the Gladiators into several turnovers leading to transition opportunities. Westminster rotated the ball from side-to-side, offensively. Four different players scored in the opening quarter in a display of unselfishness and balance. Players used ball and shot fakes to create better opportunities.

“What I want them to be able to learn is how to control tempo,” Westminster coach David Urban said. “A lot of people, they’ll throw in traps and things trying to speed up tempo. I’m trying to compress the game. So hopefully we can get a few traps, but we also get to the point where we have some clock burning. So to get over half-court now, they can really only run one offensive set.”

Westminster's Maddy Gassman, drives towards the basket past a Glenelg defender in the first half of Monday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It took a lot of practice,” senior Abby Kindle said of the press. “We didn’t really do it as well the first few games and then as the season goes on, I feel like our communication gets better with the trap.”

Leading by four after one, the Owls built separation in the second, limiting the Gladiators (3-2) to just five total points. Meanwhile, Westminster found success from behind the arc. Junior Kaylen Battle knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening three minutes. One followed an offensive rebound, an area of strength for the Owls. Kindle and junior Julianna Lesher, who shared the team-high each with 13 points, added baskets during the frame.

Glenelg’s offense enjoyed its most offensive success in the third, but were unable to trim the deficit. Freshman Emmy Dello Russo scored eight of the Gladiators’ 12 points in the frame. However, each time Dello Russo found a bucket, the Owls responded. Glenelg never got within single digits in the second half. Kindle, Lesher and Gassman again guided Westminster’s offense in the third, giving them a 13-point lead after three quarters.

Glenelg's Reese Holden shoots a 3-pointer in the first half of Monday's game at Westminster. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“That’s part of the growth process,” Urban said. “Julianna is a junior, Maddy is a sophomore. Those two girls play above their years. The seniors are very important. I think that senior guidance for the younger girls, all of them seem to say, ‘OK let’s make the right play.’ They may not execute it correctly, but they’re doing the right things.”

Glenelg’s offense struggled again in the final quarter. Senior Lauren LaPointe scored all seven of the Gladiators’ points in the frame, part of her game-high 18-point performance. However, the deficit proved too large to overcome as Westminster continued to win loose balls and extended its advantage with free throws in the final minutes.

“It’s for both coaches and players learning from the game,” Glenelg coach David Ebbe said. “Westminster is incredibly well coached, they’re very well organized and they run all their stuff really effectively. It’s a lesson for us. What we have to do better is when we go down against teams, we can’t have everything go down with it. It’s up to me to prepare them more effectively to help them improve their resilience and discipline when we face good teams.”