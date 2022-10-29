Westminster girls soccer’s Emily Conklin relishes senior season after missing two years

The Westminster girls soccer team had its season end sooner that it would’ve liked with an upset loss to Manchester Valley in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.

But for defender Emily Conklin, just being on the field was a win.

Conklin played all 15 games of her senior season, overcoming the adversity that kept her sidelined nearly two full years.

Westminster senior Emily Conklin walks with her family during senior night ceremonies before a soccer game against Century on Oct. 17. Conklin missed her sophomore and junior seasons with ACL tears in each leg, but she came back and played a full senior season with the Owls. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

In the summer of 2020 before her sophomore season, she tore the ACL in her right knee and it kept her out all year. Her junior year, she only played a handful of soccer games before tearing the ACL in her left knee.

Nothing though, was going to make her miss her senior year.

“It feels really great. It’s been a span of two years where I haven’t been able to do too much, I’ve had to sit on the sidelines and watch my teammates play,” Conklin said. “I worked really hard to get back to play my senior year and I’ve had my whole entire senior year and it’s been great.”

Westminster defender Emily Conklin, left, fights for the ball with Century's Lexi McGinnis during a game on Oct. 17. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

Neither injury actually came playing soccer. Her first knee injury came while playing club lacrosse. A year ago, she thought she made it through the worst of times, only to suffer her second injury in a fall league basketball game.

“It was really heartbreaking,” Conklin said. “I put so much into getting back and I was really excited that I was able to play those few games that year. To tear it in something like a fall league basketball game was really upsetting. I had to sit through another season where I just had to watch my teammates play when I could possibly help.”

Conklin admits to questioning if she could go through the whole process a second time, the surgery, the rehabilitation and just being on the sideline watching others do what she loved.

“I definitely did question, is it worth all that, resetting, having to wait 10 more months to play again,” she said. “But I love playing sports so much. It’s my favorite thing to do. I put that goal in mind that I wanted to be back for my senior season and I worked toward it.”

So she worked. She did everything she needed to do to play again.

Westminster defender Emily Conklin said missing two seasons has given her a greater appreciation of just being on the field. “It really makes me appreciate it so much more just being healthy and being able to play,” Conklin said. “It just puts it into a bigger perspective. Even if we lose a game, at least I was out there and able to play.” (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

“From the beginning, I had to go to physical therapy three times a week for an hour, then outside I had to do a bunch of rehab,” she said. “I had to strengthen all the muscles back in my leg. I had to work on getting my endurance back up. I was going out and doing the things I was cleared to do, going out with my brother and kicking the soccer ball around, just basically preparing myself as much as I could.”

The long road paid off when Conklin came back as a senior leader for a Westminster team that finished the year 9-6.

“She’s come back actually stronger than she was before,” Westminster coach Kim Moxley said. “To even miss two full years, to see her skill is still in tact. She really hasn’t lost a step. ... She’s still one of the top defenders. It didn’t slow her down at all, she’s aggressive as ever.”

With that comes a greater appreciation of just being on the field.

“It really makes me appreciate it so much more just being healthy and being able to play,” Conklin said. “It just puts it into a bigger perspective. Even if we lose a game, at least I was out there and able to play.”

Westminster defender Emily Conklin heads the ball over Century midfielder Megan Rusk during a soccer game on Oct. 17. Westminster coach Kim Moxley said Conklin "hasn't missed a step" despite missing two seasons with knee injuries. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

That’s an attitude her coach saw every night.

“She definitely appreciates every game more than anybody else,” Moxley said. “She leaves it out there game after game and always has a smile on her face.”

Being on the field enabled Conklin to clear her head of any lingering doubts about her ability.

“It was definitely tough mentally just like, ‘Am I going to be able to do this again? Am I going to be able to perform at the level I used to play at?’” she said. “Once I got on the field, I let it go and just focused on the game and do my best and I’d forget about it.”

During her recovery, there were a lot of people supporting Conklin, keeping her going. She credits her parents, her brothers and here teammates for “always supporting me, they kept my head up when I was upset.”

Westminster's Emily Conklin, right, is shown during a basketball game her freshman year. After playing her senior soccer season after missing two full years with knee injuries, Conklin says she also plans to play basketball and lacrosse for the Owls this year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Moxley was a also a valuable resource for advice, having torn her ACL when she was a player.

“I know what it’s like. I know how hard it is to come back,” Moxley said. “I just told her I’m there to support her, just keep pushing, keep taking it day by day.”

Moxley said the biggest advice she gave was to lot let the down days get the best of her.

“There are days when you’re in so much pain. I remember having days where I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I can’t push through the rehab and exercises,” she said. “You’re in a ton of pain and it’s almost like learning how to walk again. So it was just, get out of your head and push through. You’re going to have bad days, just take it for what it is and just keep pushing. She did it.”

Conklin says she plans on also playing basketball and lacrosse for the Owls, two more sports she missed over the past two years. But with one senior season down, the long road was worth it.

“I’ve been playing sports my entire life to play in high school and do well,” she said. “It hasn’t really gone the way I wanted it to, but I’m glad to have this year to finish it out and get some closure. It’s been great to be out there with my best friends.”