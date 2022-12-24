Westminster girls basketball has something to smile about with strong start to the season

“You guys don’t even know who Hakeem Olajuwon is?” Westminster girls basketball coach Dave Urban joked with his players as they all laughed at his attempt to recreate the hall of famer’s post moves.

Urban and his team have been smiling and laughing a lot recently. With the Owls off to a 5-1 start, the team’s confidence is sky-high as it prepares for the Oakland Mills Holiday Tournament featuring some tough out-of-conference competition, including Bowie, who the Owls face in the tournament opener.

Advertisement

Westminster girls basketball coach Dave Urban addresses his team at the end of Thursday's practice. The Owls, 5-1, are scheduled to face Bowie on Tuesday at the Oakland Mills Holiday Tournament. (Timothy Dashiell)

“The game is starting to slow down for a lot of the girls,” Urban said. “It allows us to play in sync and has us playing some good team basketball early on this year.”

The laughter at practice only lasted for a brief second before the team locked in. The group was focused as assistant coach Mike Savage lead a drill aimed at scoring against the 3-2 zone defense, which the Owls are expecting to see a lot of from Bowie during Tuesday’s game.

Advertisement

“Playing in this type of tournament gives us a chance to see different looks,” Savage said. “This will probably be one of the better teams we will play this year.”

Along with adjusting to the zone, defense was a focal point of a recent practice. That’s not surprising considering how important defense has been to Westminster’s hot start.

While Urban admits his team is not the biggest, commitment to a pressure-fueled defense has been frustrating opposing offenses and generating turnovers. The impact of defense has been ingrained in the minds of the Owls.

Westminster's Maddy Gassman (24) defends Glenelg's Maria Garbis during a game Monday. Defense has been an area of strength for the Owls as they sit 5-1 to begin the season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Our defense really sets up our offense,” senior Abby Kindle said. “If we’re having a good defensive game, everyone gets hype and brings the energy.”

The Owls have six players averaging at least two steals per game, a stat Urban says is the result of emphasizing defense and having a deep and talented roster. Any player can come off the bench and play the same solid defense.

“They have all bought into the fact that we must play a team game and be the best at our role.” Urban said. “No matter who’s out there, the expectations are the same.”

Anchoring the Owls defensively is sophomore Maddy Gassman, who leads the team with four steals per game. Glassman has finally returned to full strength after recovering from a fractured fibula her freshman year that required a a 12-inch rod in her leg.

“It was definitely hard to be out for that stretch of time,” Gassman said. “But I’m glad I’m back on the court with my teammates and we’re doing well.”

Advertisement

During practice, the team’s confidence against the zone grew as they saw the open shots they could generate for each other, especially on the outside for shooters like Kindle.

Westminster's Abby Kindle shoots a 3-pointer during a game earlier this season against Manchester Valley. Kindle leads the Owls, averaging 12.7 points per game this season. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

The Bethany College commit leads the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game. She has been a stabilizing offensive presence and leader for the Owls, developing key skills that Urban said should help her not just now, but at the next level.

“We’ve been working with her on fighting through contact and making tough baskets,” Urban said. “If she, or any of our girls comes into college with that skill, it’ll separate them and help them earn some minutes.”

As the team gets ready for the holiday tournament and key conference games to come in the new year, , the Owls know leaning on each other will make all the difference as they compete every possession, every game.

“Seeing the connections, we’ve built in such a short time as a team is fun,” Gassman said “Now it’s time to keep pushing.”