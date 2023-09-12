Westminster football stifled in second half, plagued by turnovers in 34-26 loss to Frederick

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In the hours between the Friday night cancellation and the end of Monday night’s rescheduled game, Westminster football saw the good, the bad and the ugly during “Frederick week,” as two of the top teams in Carroll and Frederick counties finally faced off in a highly anticipated matchup.

The ugly was behind both teams in the form of Friday’s thunder, lightning and rain that moved the game to Monday. Each team’s good came courtesy of their defenses, as Westminster’s Rakim Warfield and Frederick’s Davian Prior each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half.

Advertisement

But for the Owls, the bad came in a second half in which they were held to just six points, while committing two more turnovers along the way. The Owls ultimately fell to the Cadets, 34-26.

“That’s a great football team,” Frederick coach Pat Caden said. “We knew they were going to challenge us and we had lots of guys step up tonight.”

Advertisement

It took a monster first half effort from Pryor to quiet the Westminster crowd. Frederick’s standout senior wasn’t done after his defensive score. Pryor went on a tear, adding scores on both offense and special teams. He made a nice touchdown grab on a pass from quarterback Greyson Rollman and later returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The senior scored on all three phases in what was a dominant first half.

“I just try to come out there and do my best for my team,” he said. “I wanted to make plays and walk away with the W.”

Despite the big half from Pryor, the Owls only found themselves down seven. Quarterback Kyrece Walker shook off three first-half interceptions and found both Clayton Dorsey and Canton Rutters for touchdowns.

“We did do some good things, some things we can build on,” Westminster coach Chris Bassler said. “We made some great plays and at the end of the day, they just made more.”

Building off multiple second-half turnovers, the Cadets turned to their offensive line and running back Tae Anderson to finish the job. Anderson was a physical runner, scoring a touchdown to put the game out of reach for good. Anderson’s coaches looked like geniuses for putting their faith in him and the line down the stretch.

“I just kept my head down and kept grinding,” he said. “I challenged my line to stay with the plan and runs that weren’t going well for us in the beginning were breaking for big gains when we needed to close the game out.”

Westminster's Rakim Warfield races up the field after intercepting a pass Monday against Frederick. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Falling to 1-1 on the season, the Owls leave the game with the same issue that was evident after their comeback win against Franklin in Week 1 — they have yet to play a complete game.

The Owls have a short week ahead of them as they travel to South Carroll on Friday.

Advertisement

“As a young team, we had six turnovers and were still in it until the end,” Bassler said. “Nobody quit, we kept fighting and as long as we can do that, clean up the mistakes and play that complete game, we could be dangerous.”