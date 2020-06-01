Westminster High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Westminster High School.
The Owls’ football team won a Carroll County Athletic League title in the fall, and advanced to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Five players from the 2019 roster have college plans ― Patrick Almony (Bridgewater), Ben Flowers (Salisbury), Joey Long (Bridgewater), Tre Price (Salisbury), Evan Warren (Navy).
Also in the fall, Westminster’s CCAL champion volleyball team made it back to the 3A state tournament backed by four-time Times Player of the Year Jilliene Widener. She’s bound for Brown University, and two of her Owls teammates also have college volleyball plans in Emily Stauder (Millersville) and Kasey Thomas (Lebanon Valley College).
Last spring, the Owls’ boys and girls lacrosse teams completed a sweep at the 3A state championship games for a second straight season. Westminster’s 2020 boys roster includes four college-bound players in twins Conner Covey and Logan Covey (both headed to Marist), Evan Park (Newberry College), and Nick Wingo (McDaniel).
Meanwhile, Westminster’s girls have Faith Chmielewski (Marquette), Sophie Fischer (Butler), Madison Mills (Winthrop), Katie Pettine (Kent State), and Chloe Sedlar (Hofstra).
Baseball
Haden Hoff, Fairmont State
Connor Thompson, Penn State Brandywine
Football
Patrick Almony, Bridgewater
Ben Flowers, Salisbury
Joey Long, Bridgewater
Tre Price, Salisbury
Evan Warren, Navy
Boys Lacrosse
Conner Covey, Marist
Logan Covey, Marist
Evan Park, Newberry College
Nick Wingo, McDaniel
Girls Lacrosse
Faith Chmielewski, Marquette
Sophie Fischer, Butler
Madison Mills, Winthrop
Katie Pettine, Kent State
Chloe Sedlar, Hofstra University
Boys Soccer
Tyler Buberl, York College
Girls Soccer
Jeanna Whetzel, Wilson College
Softball
Lisa Scanlon, Elizabethtown
Samantha Smith, Pfeiffer
Swimming & Diving
Matt Sexton, North Carolina State
Boys Track & Field
Jake Conklin, McDaniel
Volleyball
Emily Stauder, Millersville
Kasey Thomas, Lebanon Valley College
Jilienne Widener, Brown University
Wrestling
Jack Conrad, Messiah
Lockslea Mayer, New Jersey City University