Westminster High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

By
Carroll County Times
Jun 01, 2020 6:00 AM
Marcos Mendez, left, is swarmed by his Westminster teammates after a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 9th inning won it for the Owls over South Carroll during baseball game at Westminster High School on Friday, April 5.
Marcos Mendez, left, is swarmed by his Westminster teammates after a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 9th inning won it for the Owls over South Carroll during baseball game at Westminster High School on Friday, April 5.(Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Westminster High School.

The Owls’ football team won a Carroll County Athletic League title in the fall, and advanced to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Five players from the 2019 roster have college plans ― Patrick Almony (Bridgewater), Ben Flowers (Salisbury), Joey Long (Bridgewater), Tre Price (Salisbury), Evan Warren (Navy).
Also in the fall, Westminster’s CCAL champion volleyball team made it back to the 3A state tournament backed by four-time Times Player of the Year Jilliene Widener. She’s bound for Brown University, and two of her Owls teammates also have college volleyball plans in Emily Stauder (Millersville) and Kasey Thomas (Lebanon Valley College).

Last spring, the Owls’ boys and girls lacrosse teams completed a sweep at the 3A state championship games for a second straight season. Westminster’s 2020 boys roster includes four college-bound players in twins Conner Covey and Logan Covey (both headed to Marist), Evan Park (Newberry College), and Nick Wingo (McDaniel).

Meanwhile, Westminster’s girls have Faith Chmielewski (Marquette), Sophie Fischer (Butler), Madison Mills (Winthrop), Katie Pettine (Kent State), and Chloe Sedlar (Hofstra).

Baseball

Haden Hoff, Fairmont State

Connor Thompson, Penn State Brandywine

Football

Patrick Almony, Bridgewater

Ben Flowers, Salisbury

Joey Long, Bridgewater

Tre Price, Salisbury

Evan Warren, Navy

Boys Lacrosse

Conner Covey, Marist

Logan Covey, Marist

Evan Park, Newberry College

Nick Wingo, McDaniel

Girls Lacrosse

Faith Chmielewski, Marquette

Sophie Fischer, Butler

Madison Mills, Winthrop

Katie Pettine, Kent State

Chloe Sedlar, Hofstra University

Boys Soccer

Tyler Buberl, York College

Girls Soccer

Jeanna Whetzel, Wilson College

Softball

Lisa Scanlon, Elizabethtown

Samantha Smith, Pfeiffer

Swimming & Diving

Matt Sexton, North Carolina State

Boys Track & Field

Jake Conklin, McDaniel

Volleyball

Emily Stauder, Millersville

Kasey Thomas, Lebanon Valley College

Jilienne Widener, Brown University

Wrestling

Jack Conrad, Messiah

Lockslea Mayer, New Jersey City University

