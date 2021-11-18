Carroll County, region titles highlight banner season for Westminster cheerleading

In a season full of standout performances for Carroll County cheerleading programs, including five out of seven teams qualifying for states, it was Westminster that consistently finished as the headliner.
The Owls captured the fall county cheerleading title on Oct. 30 at Westminster High School and then followed it up by winning the 3A West region championship on Nov. 6 at Harford Community College with a score of 116.45.
The regional effort advanced the team to the state competition on Nov. 13, also at Harford CC, where Westminster placed fourth overall in 3A with a score of 120 — 5.9 points behind champion Arundel.
The Owls are coached by Alex Taylor, Donna Camilleri and Pam Taylor.
Success extended beyond just Westminster this fall, however, as Liberty won a region championship of its own in 1A West. The Lions scored 117.75 points to finish ahead of Westlake (114.7), Century (113.5), McDonough (113.1) and Francis Scott Key (113.1) at the region competition.
All five of those teams advanced to states, where Century was the top county finisher in 1A by placing fifth (116 points).
Manchester Valley, meanwhile, was a runner-up in the 2A East region competition. The Mavericks scored 115.8 points to finish just behind champion Kent Island (116.05). At states in 2A, Manchester Valley placed fourth with a score of 118.1.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
In JV competition this fall, Francis Scott Key — coached by Elaina Perry — won the Carroll County championship.