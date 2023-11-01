Westminster field hockey wins regional title, beats Catonsville, 4-0, behind Brinley Tozer’s hat trick

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Don’t tell Catonsville coach Emma Walsh that Westminster’s Brinley Tozer has been playing defense most of the season. She would never believe it.

Tozer scored three goals to lead the host Owls to a 4-0 victory over Catonsville in the Class 3A North Region II championship game on Tuesday.

“Actually, I play defense, so I have been playing forward like the past three or four games, so it’s a completely different position for me and a completely different perspective of the game, so I think I’m finally adjusting to it,” Tozer said. “It’s definitely different from what I’m used to because I’ve played defense my entire life, but I play attack in lacrosse and I think our team is doing a really good job.

“We had to make a change on offense and I got put on attack and I think I did pretty well.”

Tozer scored the first goal of the game off an assist by Vivian Dunn midway through the first quarter. Four minutes later, Kate McAlonan scored on a rebound after a shot by Stevie Schultz was saved by Comet goalie Lucy Vaughn (three saves).

“It was really just a rebound and I just happened to be there with my stick down and was able to just get it in real quick,” McAlonan said. “I try my best to be on the post with my stick down just for that reason because it happens more often than you think.”

“That first quarter killed us, once we went down, we couldn’t get back up,” Walsh said.

The Comets’ best scoring chance in the first was a hard, low drive by Jade Pannuty that was saved by goalie Andra Hull (four saves).

Westminster's Brinley Tozer (24) celebrates after scoring her first goal against Catonsville on Tuesday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Early in the second, the Comets had their two best opportunities in a 30-second span, but Alison Capka’s shot was blocked by Hull and Kaleigh Lehner’s shot repelled off her foot.

“We had a couple shots, they just weren’t able to finish them,” said Walsh, whose squad was without center back Mary Angell because of an illness. “I think they adjusted well to us not having her. We put Katie [Tolton] back there and I think she did a great job, but I think that is a big adjustment.”

The Comets held the Owls scoreless in the third quarter before Tozer turned up the heat in the fourth. She scored off an assist from McAlonan 30 seconds in and added another on a fast break a few minutes later.

“I moved her [from defense to forward] because I needed somebody that could finish the ball, so I was like, ‘OK, she plays attack on lacrosse, let’s move her and put her on the forward line and see what happens,’” Westminster coach Laurie Naill said.

The Owls (7-6) will begin their quest for their 11th state title on Thursday or Friday in the state quarterfinals. Their opponent is to be determined.

Westminster's Brinley Tozer (24) reacts after scoring her second goal Tuesday against Catonsville. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Seniors Tozer and McAlonan played with seniors last year who won a state championship in 2019.

“Playing with them has motivated us and we want to go there, especially losing in state semis last year,” McAlonan said. “We’re hungry.”

“I think we have a really good chance this year. I think it’s just a mindset,” Tozer said.

Catonsville’s Walsh praised her 5-8 squad’s late-season improvement, which included a 7-1 win over Franklin in the regional semifinals.

“It was awesome because we had lost the first time against Franklin and went into overtime the second round (a 4-3 win), so that third time was so great to see,” she said. “When we dominated that game it just showed how strong we really were and they played so well together that game and it just showed what they could do and that was the first time we won a playoff game in years. This is one of the strongest seasons we’ve had in a long time and I’m just very proud of this bunch of girls.”