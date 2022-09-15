Andra Hull’s penalty stroke save helps Westminster field hockey hold on for 3-1 win over Bel Air

Westminster's Caroline Beakes (17) tries to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in front of Bel Air keeper Mackenzie Leeson and defenders Olivia Bannan (19) and Faith Kregel (4) during a field hockey game at Westminster High School on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster goalie Andra Hull was getting a bit of help as the Owls worked to preserve a one-goal lead in the second half Wednesday against visiting Bel Air.

Through a flurry of shots and penalty corner opportunities, the Bobcats had chances to tie the game. But each time, whether it was Hull with a save, a defender clearing the ball off the goal line or a shot ringing off the post, the Bobcats came up empty.

In the biggest of moments there was no help for Hull. She stood alone in the cage facing a penalty stroke opportunity from Bel Air’s Paige Feick. Feick took her shot, Hull lunged to her right and kicked the attempt away.

A bit later, Westminster added an insurance goal and sealed a 3-1 win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Westminster's Stevie Schultz pushes the ball up the field ahead of Bel Air's Sara McCullough during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I was very scared, not going to lie. I’ve only ever [faced] two strokes,” Hull said. “I was definitely a little bit worried. But you have to keep your head down and stare at the ball and predict where it’s going to go. I made the right guess.”

“She’s doing a great job,” Westminster coach Laurie Naill said of Hull. “I can’t ask for any more. I’m very proud of her.”

Hull got plenty of support all day from her defensive teammate blocking shots and making saves, all giving Hull an added boost of confidence.

“We do have a good defense. It makes me feel a lot better knowing our defense is as good as it is,” Hull said. “I know that someone’s going to be there for me. It gives me more confidence knowing I have people to help.”

Westminster's Jess Kent moves the ball up the field as Bel Air's Carrie Ermentrout defends closely during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Hull made six saves in the game, including another crucial stop early in the fourth quarter with the Owls still clinging to a 2-1 lead. But after the save, it took only seconds for the ball to shoot back to the other end of the field where Carmen Rutters scored to give Westminster a 3-1 lead.

“I think we played well. We came out strong the first quarter and we really finished strong in the fourth,” Westminster’s Caroline Beakes said. “We worked as a team, there was a lot of communication and we really executed on corners and that was our key to winning.”

Beakes opened up the scoring midway through the first quarter with her third goal this season. The Bobcats drew even midway through the second, as Alyssa Delcher scored off an assist from Feick.

After losing their lead, the Owls relentlessly pushed for a go-ahead goal. They had several good looks but couldn’t convert. It took until time ran off the second quarter clock before they finally struck.

Westminster was awarded a penalty corner in the final seconds of the half and despite the clock running out while it was being set up, Westminster was allowed to play it out. Beakes sent the ball to Stevie Schultz, who fed Jess Kent in front of the goal. Kent smashed her shot into the cage.

“We send it to Stevie and she does whatever she felt was right,” Beakes said. “She sent it to Jess and it went in. We capitalized on it.”

Westminster's Caroline Beakes sends the ball in on a corner during the first half of Wednesday's game against Bel Air. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

After coming up empty on several good looks, the Owls got a big morale boost from getting the lead back right before halftime.

“Very, very, very important,” Naill said. “It just brings up the momentum. Especially the way it went in, bouncing off the back of the cage makes it extra special. I kept telling them, ‘Keep your composure, play your game and be aggressive.”

Bel Air coach Megan Lukasavage said her team wasn’t phased once they fell behind. Their aggressive offense in the third quarter was evidence of that. The Bobcats just ran into a defense that refused to surrender a goal.

“I think we took that in stride,” Lukasavage said. “I think we just got caught flat a couple times in the second half and that’s when they scored.”